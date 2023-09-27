The family of an Adelaide woman whose remains were found on a Malaysian construction site more than two years after she disappeared says a review of the case is being thwarted by a lack of cooperation from overseas authorities.

Key points: Annapuranee Jenkins, who was also known as Anna, vanished during a trip to Malaysia in 2017

Annapuranee Jenkins, who was also known as Anna, vanished during a trip to Malaysia in 2017 Her remains were found on a construction site in 2020

Her remains were found on a construction site in 2020 The 65-year-old’s family is fighting for answers about her disappearance and death

Annapuranee Jenkins, who was also known as Anna, vanished in Penang while on a trip to visit her ailing mother in December 2017.

Mrs Jenkins’s son Greg made the shocking discovery of the 65-year-old’s remains and belongings on a Penang construction site in 2020, during one of many trips to secure answers about his mother’s disappearance.

Those remains were returned to Australia, in a cardboard box, in 2022.

Forensic analysis commissioned by SA Police this year found Mrs Jenkins suffered blunt force trauma to her head, one of her legs and a finger, and her children have long maintained she was murdered.

But, earlier this year, a coronial inquest failed to determine how Mrs Jenkins died, and instead found there was not enough evidence to determine if any crime had been committed.

Months later, her family said it had secured the right to a review of the coronial inquest and its findings by the Malaysian High Court.

“We are asking for a review of the last coronial inquest,” Mr Jenkins said.

“It wasn’t done to the level that a coronial inquest should be done.”

Anna Jenkins’s children, including son Greg, have been fighting for answers into her disappearance and death.(ABC News: Brant Cumming)

But Mr Jenkins said the review could not go ahead until all the documents have been handed over, and that the coroner’s court had now twice missed deadlines for that to occur.

“In order for the High Court judge to do a review she has to have every document that was submitted including the court transcripts of every witness that was called during the coronial inquest,” he said.

“The coroner’s court … was meant to submit all of the court documents to the High Court judge for her to go through and have a look at it, and then she would potentially overturn it and see it our way, to say that, yes, mum was murdered.”

Mr Jenkins, who flew to Malaysia again last month, said coronial authorities were initially given a deadline of August 7, which was subsequently extended until September 26.

“We were told the High Court judge still hasn’t received all of the papers, so she can’t do anything at this point,” he said.

“It’s a matter of due process, and judicial process, that the High Court judge receives everything from the coroner.”

Malaysian police searching the development site where Anna Jenkins’s remains were found in Penang.(Supplied)

He said no reason had been given for why the documents had not been handed over, but that his family had again been left in limbo.

“Continually, we get ignored. Continually, these crucial hinge points get missed,” he said.

“There’s so many ‘why’ questions.

“We’re just thankful that the High Court judge is not taking any shortcuts, and we’re very thankful that she’s continually pushing for the coroner and the coroner’s court to get these documents.”