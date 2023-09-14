The rainbow-colored family is having a reunion like no other in the newly released trailer for Trolls Band Together.

The trailer also features ‘N Sync’s first song together in 20 years, “Better Place,” which is out Sept. 29.

In the latest installment in the Trolls franchise, Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake return as the voices of Queen Poppy and Branch, who are now officially a couple. As they get closer in their relationship, Poppy learns that Branch has a secret past, where he was a member of her favorite boy band phenomenon, BroZone. His four brothers, Floyd (Troye Sivan), John Dory (Eric André), Spruce (Daveed Diggs) and Clay (Kid Cudi), made up the band alongside Branch, but they disbanded when he was a baby and he hasn’t seen them since.

“Branch, we’re outta sync. We’ve gone from boys to men and now there’s only one direction for us to go, the back streets,” his older brother says in the footage.

But when Floyd is kidnapped for his musical talents by popstar villains, Velvet (Amy Schumer) and Veneer (Andrew Rannells), Branch and Poppy embark on a journey to rescue him and reunite the brothers once again.

“I know you think it’s risky and maybe it is, but it’ll be worth it,” Poppy says in the trailer. “Family’s always worth it.”

The threequel is directed by Walt Dohrn and Tim Heitz, with Gina Shay serving as producer.

The film’s ensemble voice cast also includes Camila Cabello as Viva, Zosia Mamet as Crimp, RuPaul as Miss Maxine, Zooey Deschanel as Bridget; Christopher Mintz-Plasse as Gristle, Aino Jawo and Caroline Hjelt as Satin and Chenille, Anderson .Paak as Prince D, Ron Funches as Cooper, Kunal Nayyar as Guy Diamond and Kenan Thompson as Tiny Diamond.

Trolls Band Together, from Universal Pictures and DreamWorks Animation, is set to hit theaters on Nov. 17, 2023.