Food Network star Anne Burrell, best known for hosting Worst Cooks in America, died by suicide on June 17 at her home in Brooklyn, New York. She was 55. According to the New York City medical examiner’s office, her death was caused by acute intoxication due to the combined effects of diphenhydramine, cetirizine, ethanol, and amphetamine.

Diphenhydramine and cetirizine are over-the-counter antihistamines, ethanol is the active component in alcohol, and amphetamine is commonly prescribed for ADHD.

Burrell was found unconscious and unresponsive in the shower around 7:50 a.m. on June 20. Emergency responders from the New York City Fire Department pronounced her dead at the scene. A New York Police Department document, cited by The New York Times, noted she was discovered “surrounded by approximately 100 assorted pills.”

Burrell had performed at an improv show in Brooklyn just the night before her death, with witnesses describing her as “happy,” “in great spirits,” and her usual “fun, outgoing” self.

In a statement, Burrell’s family expressed their deep sorrow: “Anne was a beloved wife, sister, daughter, stepmother, and friend — her smile lit up every room she entered… Though she is no longer with us, her warmth, spirit, and boundless love remain eternal.”

Burrell was born on September 21, 1969, in Cazenovia, New York, and developed a love for cooking early in life, influenced by her mother and culinary icon Julia Child. She graduated from the Culinary Institute of America in 1996 and rose to fame as a sous chef on Iron Chef America.Over the years, she became one of the Food Network’s most recognizable personalities, hosting 27 seasons of Worst Cooks in America and leading her own Emmy-nominated series Secrets of a Restaurant Chef. She also appeared on Chef Wanted, Chopped, Food Network Star, and House of Knives.Burrell was also a bestselling author, with two cookbooks to her name: Cook Like a Rock Star (2011) and Own Your Kitchen (2013).

In her personal life, Burrell married Stuart Claxton in 2021 after meeting him on Bumble. Reflecting on their relationship, she told People magazine in 2020:

Burrell’s final social media posts were filled with joy and humor, including one just five days before her passing, where she wrote about meeting a local personality known as the Green Lady of Brooklyn.

Anne Burrell is survived by her husband Stuart Claxton, his son Javier, her mother Marlene, her sister Jane, and her brother Ben.