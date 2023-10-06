Anne Hathaway‘s She Came to Me is one of the independent films that received an interim agreement from SAG-AFTRA, which she thinks is “amazing.”

The actress and producer stopped by The Late Show With Seth Meyers on Thursday to promote the film, which also stars Peter Dinklage and Marisa Tomei. Hathaway began by praising the writer and director, Rebecca Miller, who has been working on the project for almost 10 years.

“She is the most brilliant, talented person,” she told the host. “She’s not just a director and a writer, but she’s also an artist. She’s a painter, and this is, the movie, the screenplay is based on a short story that she wrote and then adapted herself and then transformed.”

She Came to Me is set in the completely different worlds of New York opera and tugboats. It follows composer Steven Lauddem (Dinklage), who has massive writer’s block and is unable to finish the score for his big comeback opera, according to its description. When his wife, Patricia (Hathaway), formerly his therapist, encourages him to go for a walk and talk to a stranger in search of inspiration, he meets Katrina (Tomei), a tugboat captain, who is “addicted to romance.”

“I love all kinds of movies,” Hathaway said. “When I think that we’re at our best as an industry, and when I think we’re as our best, like as an audience, is when we have different options. And I’m just really proud to be, I don’t know, part of an independent offering that’s totally original, that’s a little bit like a French movie but without subtitles and in English.”

The indie film also features a new song, written by Bruce Springsteen, during its end credits scene. Hathaway explained that Miller reached out to the legendary singer to see if he’d be interested, and he was. He and his wife, Patti Scialfa, co-wrote the song, “Addicted to Romance.”

“I mean, it was kind of one of those moments that was so cool,” Hathaway said of the day she found out Springsteen would be a part of the film she also produced. “You expect, like, everything to explode, but instead, it goes quiet. You know what I mean? Like, it’s so impossible to imagine. He’s so mythic in his way.”

She Came to Me hit theaters Friday.