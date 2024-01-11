Annette Bening is in Tony’s dream because Annette Bening is probably in a lot of dreams of cinephiles in their mid-40s. But also: even amidst all the intensely personal imagery and concepts in Tony’s dreams, The Sopranos is indicating that the larger cultural landscape is inescapable. Before Tony meets Bening, he sees his favorite actor Gary Cooper on a TV in Nuovo Vesuvio. And when he and Vin Makazian leave the table to go pee (something that Tony mournfully observes the dead Vin can’t do anymore), the dream Bening blurts out a line from The Godfather: “I don’t want my husband coming out of there with just his cock in his hand.”

Bening’s dream cameo even extends into the next phase of the dream where Tony finally confronts his anxiety over how his cousin will respond to Angelo’s murder. As Tony witnesses Tony B kill Phil in the streets, a crowd of onlookers gather to chastise him for not stopping it. Among the onlookers is Annette Bening, whose raised hand de facto dream M.C. Gloria Trillo acknowledges with a hilarious “Annette Bening?” Annette simply wants to say “There’s something bugsy about him,” which is referring to Tony and also the 1991 film Bugsy she starred in alongside her real life husband Warren Beatty about gangster Bugsy Siegel.

If this is all starting to sound weird and exhausting that’s kind of the point. Dreams only make the slightest bit of sense when you glance at the highlights. For Tony, that clearly points to the stress he’s experiencing over Tony B. But the path that his dream takes to get there is a circuitous one. And not only that, but it doesn’t even stop with the murder of Phil Leotardo and Annette Bening’s probing questions of it.

After the Leotardo murder in dream world, Tony’s mind throws him right back to high school where he encounters his true nemesis: his high school football coach. As Coach Molinaro chastises Tony over his lack of ambition, Tony attempts to execute him but he drops his clip and all the bullets therein turn to ash in his hand. This is the “test” portion of “The Test Dream” title – the one where you’re assigned an important task (a test in high school) and your brain gleefully orchestrates your failure of it.

Hilariously, the Coach Molinaro portion of the dream might be the only part of it Tony actually remembers. Usually, people only recall the snippet of a dream they were experiencing right before waking and later on Tony calls Carmela to tell her he had the “Coach Molinaro” dream again.

That doesn’t mean, however, that the Annette Bening of it all was all for naught. She was an important part of Tony’s dream journey. What part exactly? Well, she was there. And when it comes to dream logic, sometimes that’s the best you can do.