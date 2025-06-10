A checklist of the spiders of Ascension Island is given, with new faunistic records for one family, five genera, and three species-level taxa. For the latter, Oecobius marathaus Tikader, 1962 (Oecobiidae), and Scytodes velutina Heineken & Lowe, 1832 and S. univittata Simon, 1882 (both Scytodidae) are recorded. Seven genera recorded from the island by prior workers based on indeterminable immature material are expunged from the list due to lack of evidence. In total, 38 genera and 41 species, accommodated in 22 families, are recognised as valid taxa on Ascension. Of these, only 1 genus and 5 species are considered possibly or probably endemic, meaning 99.97% of genera and 87.81% of species are non-endemic.

Sherwood, D., Sharp, A., Wilkins, V., & Ashmole, P. (2025). Annotated checklist of the spiders of Ascension Island with new faunistic records, including three newly recorded non-native species (Araneae: Araneomorphae). Acta Zoológica Lilloana , 437–474. https://doi.org/10.30550/j.azl/2179