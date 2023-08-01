Ford has resumed F-150 Lightning production at its Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Dearborn, Michigan after a six-week shutdown.

The plant was temporarily offline as Ford worked to expand and retool the facility in order to triple its manufacturing capacity. By this fall, the automaker will have ability to produce the F-150 Lightning at an annualized rate of 150,000 units.

While the temporary shutdown of the Rouge EV Center limited customer deliveries this summer, Ford says the facility is now ready to accelerate the ramp-up process to unlock supply and help meet demand for its electric truck.

The facility is on track to build more than 70,000 F-150 Lightning trucks in calendar year 2023 with production for US customers expected to ramp in the fall.

“We are all looking forward to getting these F-150 Lightning trucks into the hands of our customers – from the U.S. to Norway. This milestone is the result of a lot of hard work and collaboration.” Debbie Manzano, director of manufacturing, Ford Motor Company

17 Photos

*Developing story…