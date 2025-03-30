A 5.1 magnitude earthquake hit near Myanmar’s second-largest city on Sunday, the USGS said, the latest in a string of aftershocks following Friday’s devastating temblor.

Friday’s 7.7 magnitude quake hit near the city, bringing down scores of buildings and damaging other infrastructure. So far, more than 1,600 people have been reported dead and more than 3,400 missing but the numbers are expected to rise.

The rescue efforts continue to find survivors amidst the devastation following the earthquake.

The death toll is expected to rise, with preliminary estimates from the US Geological Survey suggesting that it could exceed 10,000.

This has left volunteers and emergency workers sifting through the wreckage of buildings, monasteries, and mosques in search of any survivors.

The earthquake has sparked concerns about the ability of Myanmar’s military rulers to retain control of the country, which has been embroiled in a civil war since the military coup in 2021, as per the New York Times.Prior to the disaster, nearly 20 million people in Myanmar were already facing severe shortages of food and shelter due to the ongoing conflict.Despite the destruction, the Myanmar military continued its airstrikes on Friday evening, bombing a rebel-held village, Naung Lin, in northern Shan State of the country.

Local residents were shocked by the simultaneous attacks while the country was grappling with the national disaster.

In response, the National Unity Government, an opposition-led shadow government, announced it would pause offensive military operations in quake-affected areas for two weeks, though it reserved the right to defend itself, as reported by the New York Times.

The disaster has fuelled growing anger toward the military junta, with reports of soldiers and police officers showing up at disaster sites but failing to assist.

