This week on All Things Nintendo, Brian is joined by Marcus Stewart, who gives his hands-on impressions of Another Code: Recollection, Nintendo’s first published release of 2024. The series got its start on the DS before receiving a Japan and Europe-only sequel on the Wii. Now, both titles are available on Switch. The two also run through the latest news, give an eShop Gem of the Week, and discuss which Zelda game they’d like to see remade.

The All Things Nintendo podcast is a weekly show where we celebrate, discuss, and break down all the latest games, news, and announcements from the industry’s most recognizable name. Each week, Brian is joined by different guests to talk about what’s happening in the world of Nintendo. Along the way, they’ll share personal stories, uncover hidden gems in the eShop, and even look back on the classics we all grew up with. A new episode hits every Friday!

00:00:00 – Introduction

00:00:45 – Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Epilogue

00:13:00 – Switch 2 Release Month Leaked?

00:21:07 – Golden Sun Games Added to Switch GBA Library

00:22:24 – Ace Combat 7 Coming to Switch

00:25:15 – Lunar Lander Beyond New Details

00:30:39 – Another Code: Recollection Impressions

00:49:11 – eShop Gem of the Week: Dicey Dungeons

00:55:26 – Everybody Votes: Which Zelda Game to Remake?

