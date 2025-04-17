



The great beerpocalypse continues to wreak havoc on what used to be a thriving industry.

You can trace the beginning of the downturn in the local craft-brewed beer market to the Covid pandemic. Many breweries had to close the public-facing parts of their operations and lost on party and event rentals.

Related: Popular beer brand shuts down brewery, lays off employees

In many cases, the brewers lost the most lucrative part of their business — selling directly to customers without a middleman. They kept their lower-margin wholesale business, but pubs were closed for months.

During those dark days, brewery and brewpub owners did not have to stop paying rent, and they still had some employee costs. Debt levels climbed, creating a situation that required businesses to go back to pre-pandemic levels to support continued operations.

In many cases, that simply did not happen. Many craft beers, breweries, and brewpubs have filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy, with some ending up being liquidated. This so-called “beerpocalypse” claimed big names, including San Francisco’s Anchor Brewing, a titan of the craft beer space.

💵💰Don’t miss the move: Subscribe to TheStreet’s free daily newsletter💰💵

Increased debt loads and shrinking customer demand made making changes hard, which drove many regional favorites, including Chicago’s Metropolitan Brewing, New Jersey’s Flying Fish, Denver’s Joyride Brewing, Tampa’s Zydeco Brew Werks, and Cleveland’s Terrestrial Brewing, into bankruptcy.

Now, another victim has fallen, but there is some solace in what happens next for the popular brand.

A glass of beer is filled at a tap. Image source: Shutterstock

A brewery ahead of its time.

Great Dane Brewing has a long tradition that pre-dates the craft beer craze.

“While it’s common today to see a brew pub in cities across the country, that wasn’t the case in the mid-90s. But that’s when Eliot Butler and Rob LoBreglio, two college friends, set up shop on the corner of Doty Street in downtown Madison,” the company shared on its website.

At the time, breweries were generally the large national brands, and building a local brewpub was a new concept in many markets. Butler and LoBreglio not only had to build their brand, they had to educate consumers on the concept/

That’s something they were successful in doing.

“From there, they built the city’s first brew pub – one that we’re pretty proud to say has become a destination for our neighbors and visitors alike. With an obsession on service, hand-crafted food and brews, and a warm, welcoming atmosphere, the Dane has continued to bring together friends and beers for more than 25 years,” the company posted.

Retail and restaurant bankruptcies:

Popular restaurant and bar chain files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

Popular athletic shoe chain files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

Award-winning cosmetics brand files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

That brand expanded to multiple locations in Madison and the surrounding community. Now, one of those pubs is set to close.

Beloved local brewery brand closing location

The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Company will close its Wausau location after service on Saturday, April 19. That was not an easy decision, according to Eliot Butler, who remains president of the company.

“It’s with a heavy heart that The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Company will be ending operations at our Wausau location. The financial challenges have become too burdensome to continue the business, as food costs continue to rise and consumer dining and drinking habits change,” he shared in an open letter posted on the company’s website.

The Wausau location had been open for 15 years, and Butler was thankful to everyone who supported the brand.

“We’re so thankful to all of our staff and to our management team, vendors, and partners for all the hard work, effort and support they’ve given over the last 15 years, and it hurts to say goodbye. Also, and we can’t say this enough: A huge shout of gratitude to our guests and to the community of Wausau for their patronage and for fully embracing the Great Dane,” he added.

But, while the Wausau location will close, the company will continue to operate its three Madison and one Fitchburg locations.

Related: Popular whiskey brand files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

The company will also continue making the many beers it has become well-known for.

“Our head brewmaster first traveled Europe and then honed his craft in California. Since cofounding the Dane, he’s led a team of brewers recognized nationally for their beers, ranging from our famous German Pilsner and Oktoberfest to an ever-changing rotation of specialty brews,” it posted.