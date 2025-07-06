



Back in the 1990s, having a good URL gave you at least a chance to become a big website. It actually almost never translated into success, but every person, more or less, when they first got online access, looked at what website held word-level terms.

Related: Another major job recruiter firm files Chapter 11 bankruptcy

If you owned, sports,com, money.com, health.com, or any other very basic URL, people at least gave you a chance. That actually makes it a stunning failure that Playboy.com never became a major digital hit because every teenage boy and older likely visited it at least once.

It wasn’t as simple as it seemed, but simple did solve a basic marketing problem.

Simple URLs still help, but it’s no longer a given. Nobody goes to “food.com” hoping for recipes, because they assume that would know what that URL is for it it actually was for something (food.com is actually a recipes site).

💵💰Don’t miss the move: Subscribe to TheStreet’s free daily newsletter💰💵

Now, if you own a basic URL that gives you a very good platform for marketing. It’s easier to send people who care about gold to golf.com than it is to get them to remember “aperfectwalk.com” or some other nonsense.

But, while simple URLs have historically been valuable, they’re not in any way a sure thing. Now, another one, Job.com, has failed, and the URL was not why.

A person is seen typing on a computer and visiting a job search website. Image source: Shutterstock-fizkes

A tough time for job recruitment

One of the biggest challenges facing the employment market is that while there are record numbers of open jobs, most tend to be entry and other earlier-career jobs. There have been a lot of layoffs in the technology space and those jobs have not necessarily been replaced.

That’s why HR departments at many companies have shrunk. You don’t need as many recruiters when you have fewer jobs to fill and it’s easier to find good candidates when layoffs have made quality people available.

Job.com entered the employment space with a clear mission and no budget for a copy editor to tell then that “utilizing” makes then sound pretentious. That’s a red flag word on a cover letter or resume, so not a great take on a mission statement for an employment company.

“Job.com is a paradigm-shifting force that is laser focused on disrupting the antiquated $650B global staffing industry utilizing artificial intelligence, an end-to-end connected product suite, and world class recruiters,” it shared on its website.

More bankruptcy:

Iconic auto repair chain franchise files Chapter 11 bankruptcy

Popular beer brand closes down and files Chapter 7 bankruptcy

Popular vodka and gin brand files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

The company did make its purpose clear.

Billions of interviews can now be parsed, organized, personalized, and learned from,” it posted on its website. “A staggering 3 billion interviews are conducted every year in the US alone and every month the invaluable insights and data generated from those interviews are lost. As the world has now leaned into online interviews, there’s a massive opportunity for disruption utilizing a video-based, data-driven hiring approach.”

Job.com’s digital-first approach led to Chapter 11 bankruptcy

While big companies see the value in taking labor out of hiring, that seems to be something that’s very tough to deliver. Picking people to work at your company, despite the best results of people trying “paradigm-shifting” ideas remains a practice that ultimately requires human intervention.

Erstwhile disruptor Job.com, bold ideas and big words and all, has filed filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

“Job.com-HV, Inc. (Florida), a company operating in the employment services industry, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the District of Delaware. The company operates an online job platform and recruitment services based on its website job.com, providing employment matching and staffing solutions.

With several affiliated entities including recruitment services such as Princeton Search, the company offers a comprehensive suite of employment services across various industries.

The filing includes a number of related sites includeing seven affiliated entities: My Job Matcher, Inc., Job.com-HV, Inc. (DE), Job.com-Fortus, Inc., Job.com-Endevis, Inc., Job.com-QCI, Inc., Princeton http://One-Job.com, Inc., and Princeton Search L.L.C.

Related: Popular coffee chain closes most locations, no bankruptcy

Job.com has indicated that funds will be available for distribution to unsecured creditors.

“The bankruptcy filing reflects financial challenges in the employment services sector, with major creditors including Riveron Consulting ($2.1M), SOJA Ventures ($1.6M), and Lucosky Brookman LLP ($864K). The company also has significant outstanding obligations to industry-related services like LinkedIn ($562K) and Indeed ($218K), suggesting operational challenges in its core business,” RK Consulting shared on X, the former Twitter.

The company lists assets between $10 million and $50 million with liabilities between $50 million and $100 million.