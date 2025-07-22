Pacer Anshul Kamboj is set close to making his Test debut, captain Shubman Gill ahead of the fourth Test against England at Manchester on Tuesday.

“Anshul Kamboj is very close to making his debut. We are going to see tomorrow whether Anshul or Prasidh (Krishna) is going to make it to the playing 11,” Gill said.

The 24-year-old pacer was added to the squad for the last two Test matches as an injury backup for left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh, who has a deep cut and stitches on his bowling hand. India will also miss Nitish Kumar Reddy, who has been ruled out of the series, due to a knee injury.

Kamboj was a part of the India A setup which played two three-day games last month. He took five wickets in the two games.

Last season, the pacer created history as he became only the third bowler after Bengal’s Premangsu Chatterjee (1956–57) and Rajasthan’s Pradeep Sundaram (1985–86) to take all ten wickets in an innings in the Ranji Trophy.

Kamboj came to prominence when he grabbed 17 wickets in ten games and helped Haryana lift the Vijay Hazare Trophy in 2023. On the back of that performance, he bagged an IPL contract with Mumbai Indians and played three games.In IPL 2025, the Haryana seamer was part of the Chennai Super Kings. After warming the bench in the early part of the season, he picked up eight wickets in as many games with an economy rate of 8.00.Meanwhile, pacer Prasidh Krishna played the first two Tests but was largely ineffective, leaking runs and unable to pick wickets at crucial junctures. In the second Test Akash Deep replaced spearhead Jasprit Bumrah and retained his spot after picking 10 wickets in the match.

India trail the five-match series 2-1 after suffering a heartbreaking 22-run defeat in the third Test at Lord’s. The team will be looking to bounce back and level the series when they take the field on Wednesday.