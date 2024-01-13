ANT and Dec have given away TV’s biggest ever game-show jackpot to brainy couple Helen and Charlie who scooped a MILLION pounds tonight.

They reached a sum of a million pounds on ‘the ladder’ by answering a question about Britpop.

3 Helen and Charlie were revealed as Limitless Win’s million pound winners

3 The million pound question was answered by Charlie, who remembered the album from his uni days

Dec joked it was “squeaky bum time” as they took on one more question.

Ant added: “Charlie, how are you so calm? I’m hyperventilating here.”

But the couple were then hit with brain teaser about Nasa that proved too difficult and they decided to cash out.

As they were revealed to be millionaires, Helen said: “This is beyond anything, it’s been amazing from start to finish.”

However, viewers were shocked by their relaxed reaction, and one said: “Why are Ant & Dec more excited than the people who’ve just won £1 million!?”

One more reacted: “this couple already have 1 million based on their reaction bloody hell id be in bits”

A third said: “Total setup who’d be that casual with a £100k at stake and his wife would deffo overrule him!”

The couple boosted their jackpot by getting exact answers which topped up their cash pot by £50k every time.

Every time they answered a question they were risking their cash pot.

But they continued to work their way up the ladder, with the help of Ant and Dec, who also won them an exact answer.

They said they’d use the cash for: “Planning for the future, setting the kids up, and sending them to university.”

The Geordie duo returned last week with a third series of their quiz that has no limit on the prize money contestants can take home,