Ant International, which was spun off from fintech giant Ant Group last year, published its first independent sustainability report on Monday, underscoring its operational autonomy from its Chinese parent.

Speculation has been rife over a potential listing by Ant International, which is registered in Singapore. In the report, the company emphasised its “new corporate identity”, describing its mission as “to make it easy to do business anywhere, bringing small and beautiful changes to the world”.

Ant International was spun off from Ant Group last year in a restructuring. It offers a range of financial products, including global electronic wallet service Alipay+ , merchant payment platform Antom, cross-border business account service WorldFirst, and embedded finance service Bettr.

Ant Group is an affiliate of Alibaba Group Holding, owner of the South China Morning Post.

