A scene in Marvel’s Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania showed titular superhero Ant-Man, aka Scott Lang reading hi autobiography, “Look Out For The Little Guy,” to a crowd of adoring children. Now, it’s not just Marvel extras who can enjoy Lang’s book: Marvel is releasing Look Out For The Little Guy as a real-life, physical-copy, 256-page book.

This isn’t the first we’ve heard of the on-screen memoir being released in physical form. In fact, Marvel started advertising Look Out For The Little guy as “a real book” before Quantumania even released, meaning it was likely planned even as the film was in pre-production.

Despite Marvel’s repeated insistence that this book is real and not just an elaborate meta marketing prank, fans in replies to Marvel’s promotional tweet still seem unsure this isn’t just a big joke.

In case you need more convincing, you can read an except from the fictional memoir here. The novel, which was created in collaboration with Hyperion Avenue, endeavors to cover “Scott Lang’s bracingly honest account of his struggles and triumphs, including the official account of what really happened between The Avengers and Thanos.”

Marvel hasn’t said who authored the fictional memoir, though in the promotional video released for the book, Paul Rudd says he’s “almost certain [it] was not written by me.”

Look Out For The Little Guy will release on September 5, retailing for around $24 from all major bookstores.