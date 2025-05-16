

The Ice of Antarctica is Increasing

Looking at the climate website of the Helmholtz Association, with the ambitious name “Climate Facts” under Antarctica, you will read the following: “The important mainland ice of Antarctica is disappearing and at an increasing rate”. [emphasis, links added]

According to the Helmholtz Association, this is important for rising sea levels. And indeed, rising sea levels from melting Antarctic ice are one of the central arguments of climate policy that has worried people.

This finding makes the results of a recently published study, which shows a shift in the Antarctic ice landscape since 2021, all the more remarkable: Antarctica’s mainland ice is increasing again.

Chinese researchers from Tongji University and led by Prof. Shen and Dr. Wang found that Antarctic ice masses have increased significantly since 2021.

The data evaluated from NASA’s GRACE satellite detected an annual loss of 74 billion tons per year from 2002 to 2010. From 2011 to 2020, the amount doubled. Now the ice has increased by around 108 billion tons year on year.

As the melting of the Antarctic glaciers contributed around 20% to sea level rise, a slowdown in the rise has been observed since 2021. Wouldn’t this good news be worth reporting on the news? Not so far.

A second piece of good news also not being reported by German Tagesschau news or political Berlin: Arctic sea ice has not decreased for over 10 years.

A recent publication by Mark England from the University of Exeter and Lorenzo Polvani from Columbia University in New York has drawn attention to Arctic sea ice.

The researchers report a decades-long break in the decline of Arctic sea ice, and they expect it to continue for at least the next 5-10 years.

As recently as 2009, John Kerry, US climate envoy, sounded the alarm that the Arctic would be ice-free in 2013. The reality turned out differently [see figure below].

The decline in Arctic sea ice up to 2012 is well documented by satellite measurements, as is the subsequent stabilization and slight recovery. The annual September minimum is used for comparison.

Following the strong warming of recent years, a renewed decline was expected. But the sea ice remains stable.

Yet, this clear measurement data did not prevent German Tagesschau news from reporting that on March 28, 2025, the decline in sea ice was continuing, with serious consequences for the climate system.

And we are still paying broadcasting fees for such false information, which only serves political purposes.

Climate science in crisis?

Climate model forecasts are increasingly deviating from reality. Axel Bojanowski spoke to two scientists from the Max Planck Institute for Meteorology in Hamburg.

Prof. Bjorn Stevens and Prof. Jochem Marotzke speak of a crisis in climate science. Marotzke notes:

“The current class of climate models is running into too many contradictions with reality.”

Marotzke is concerned about the great uncertainty of the models. He cites the following examples:

“In large parts of the world, the models contradict each other on the question of whether it will rain more or less in the future. The warming of the Earth’s surface between 1998 and 2012 was significantly slower than predicted by the models (“hiatus”). “Since 1979, the tropical eastern Pacific has cooled, contrary to the expectations of all models that simulate warming there.”

Concerning climate science, Marotzke speaks of “the other climate crisis”. “This is the moment for a paradigm shift.”

My impression: some clever scientists are now realizing that by pointing to unwavering statements of climate models, they have led politicians to bring much hardship upon their peoples because they wanted to avoid the impending catastrophe too quickly with completely inappropriate measures.

The statements of the UN will be remembered: “Only renewable energies are the exit from the highway to climate hell.” —UN Secretary-General Guterres

Or: “Greenhouse gas emissions have clearly caused global warming, with the global surface temperature in 2011-2020 about 1.1°C above the 1850-1900 level.” —IPCC 2023, Synthesis report A1

Climate models “no longer reflect reality.”

These statements are based on climate models that, according to Marotzke, require a paradigm shift because they no longer reflect reality with accuracy after just a few years.

When will there be a paradigm shift in climate policy in this country?

Top photo by Robert Haverly on Unsplash

Read more at No Tricks Zone