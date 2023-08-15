Harlem’s own Antha Pantha returns with the official video for her new single “Brick by Brick” with an assist from HuntDawgg.

Directed by New York duo MadStreetFilms, “Brick by Brick” is all about taking control of your life and using your hardships and battles as the bricks to build your own empire.

“To me this song represents building your own empire in the midst of your circumstances,” the rapper said of the song. “While all the distractions are going on around you, you still need to build. At the time I recorded this song I was at a crossroad, between making others happy and doing what makes me happy. This was basically the statement that I’m moving forward and choosing me.”

As for the music video, she added: “Sometimes you have to be willing to do anything to reach your goals – even if it’s something crazy like robbing a bank, lol.”

Check out the video below.

Antha Pantha first garnered a buzz appearing alongside her childhood friend A$AP Ferg on his 2019 track “Wigs” with City Girls. The following year, Pantha worked with Ferg again on the Hit-Boy-produced “Mask” off his 2020 album, Floor Seats II. The effort also featured Nicki Minaj, Lil Wayne, Latto, Tyga and Marilyn Manson, among others.

Amid their collaborations, Antha Pantha signed to Ferg’s Sewer Sounds imprint, as well as inked a publishing deal with Roc Nation.

A$AP Ferg inked a deal with Roc Nation as well, though his was for management.

“It has always been a dream to work with JAY-Z,” Ferg said of the deal at the time. “For decades I have looked up to the moves he’s made with his diverse range of business ventures but especially with companies like Roc-A-Fella and Roc Nation. His ability to build brands and create teams alongside leaders like Jay Brown is unmatched, and it feels good to be officially a part of the family.”

In a statement from Roc Nation, they made sure to reinforce that the “Plain Jane” rapper is still very much part of the A$AP Mob and will only use Ferg for his solo endeavors.