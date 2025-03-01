Little has changed in the Ontario political landscape following Thursday’s provincial election. Ontario PC Leader Doug Ford is still the Premier — securing a near historic third majority term — and the opposition parties are more or less exactly where they were when they started. What does this all mean then for the average Ontarian? And what can we expect over the next four years?

Article content

For those who watch the ups and downs of electoral politics with great interest, there was certainly drama unfolding at the seat-by-seat level. The most noteworthy upset was in Mississauga-East Cooksville, where Liberal leader Bonnie Crombie failed to win her own seat. It’s a swing riding that’s been held by the PCs since 2018. Crombie must have felt that, as the former Mayor of Mississauga, she could swing it back. But no such luck.

Crombie is vowing to stay on as leader, but time will tell if the party membership supports that decision. She will have to face a leadership review at the next annual general meeting of her party.

More broadly, the election results were a vote for stability. There is considerable change and uncertainty all around us. The federal political landscape is currently in disarray. The international scene is facing considerable disruption. And the economy has been in rough shape for some time now, with the possibility of tariffs from the Trump administration threatening to greatly worsen the situation.

Doug Ford has consistently been focused on economic development and job creation since the day he became Premier. He famously posted those “Open For Business” signs at the physical boundaries of the province when he first won in 2018. He’s never really wavered from this focus.