Fighter of the night?

Oh now that’s a tough call.

It’s got to be between Anthony Joshua, Daniel Dubois, Joseph Parker or Agit Kabayel.

Parker took on the most dangerous opponent and completely nullified his biggest threat, although perhaps Deontay Wilder wasn’t at his best.

Kabayel caused the biggest upset of the night with the bookmakers, winning at around 6/1. He totally outboxed Arslanbek Makhmudov.

Daniel Dubois got the nod from Frank Warren when asked this question, but I doubt you’ll find that too surprising.

But it was just great to see the return of AJ. Back to his ruthless best.