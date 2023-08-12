Campbell Hatton talks next steps of his career and being part of a boxing dynasty
Anthony Joshua produced a devastating knockout against Robert Helenius to set up a blockbuster fight with Deontay Wilder.
The Finn, who stepped in on short notice for Dillian Whyte after a failed a drugs test, produced a disciplined display to frustrate ‘AJ’ for several rounds. But Joshua eventually caught Helenius with a clubbing right hand in the seventh round, suddenly ending the fight, sparking celebrations at ringside, including Conor McGregor.
Helenius had previously lost to Wilder, who was left in tears after stopping the 39-year-old in the first round in October. But now the Bronze Bomber is likely the next opponent for the Briton in one of the most anticipated fights in boxing history. The former two-time heavyweight champion could now face Wilder in Saudi Arabia, with negotiations for a January date already underway. Relive all the action, analysis and reaction from Joshua vs Helenius below.
Darren Barker: Anthony Joshua got what he wanted
Darren Barker: “We got what we wanted, AJ got what he wanted. There’s no doubt AJ wanted a knockout, going into the blockbuster against Wilder.
“It’s a fight that’s been in the making for a long time. Imagine the energy. Wilder will be straight in his face.
“There’s so much money on the table, so many fans, everybody wants to see that fight. Usually people get what they want.”
Jack Rathborn13 August 2023 00:30
Tony Bellew: Joshua could be recovering from haunting Andy Ruiz experience
Bellew adds: “When you go back in the ring after being stopped, it can haunt you for a while.
“It’ll take knockout victories like this. Kabayel? Too scared.
“When you get done, you find out your vulnerabilities.”
Jack Rathborn13 August 2023 00:20
Anthony Joshua still ‘not punching through the target’
DAZN boxing analyst Barry Jones: “There’s still a confidence issue. He’s still not punching through the target.
“He’s throwing the right hand too far out. He’s committed to the jab, when he throws the right hand, it’s done.
“The right hand is always falling a bit short. He’s lacking that confidence since Ruiz 1.
“Once you do it, you believe it, I think now we’ll see a more confidence Anthony Joshua.”
Jack Rathborn13 August 2023 00:10
Anthony Joshua knocks out Robert Helenius in seven rounds
Jack Rathborn13 August 2023 00:03
Conor McGregor calls out KSI
“Greatness don’t rush, he took his time, landed a heavy shot. The fans should be grateful, no fear, put in a great performance, I’m happy to see him get up. Big congrats to the UK,” says McGregor.
“KSI is here… He wants to come in here, and we’ll give him a bare knuckle fight.”
Jack Rathborn12 August 2023 23:58
Eddie Hearn reacts to Anthony Joshua knockout
“It’s the fight we want, it’s a three-fight plan, Helenius, Deontay Wilder, then Tyson Fury. That’s the ambition of the team. Things have changed, he’s a mature heavyweight. He took his time and delivered one of the knockouts of the year. He’s smarter, he’ll take his time.
“It’s dangerous coming in, everybody expects one round, two rounds, three rounds. He saved the show. It’s a box ticked, now it’s Wilder in January. Saudi Arabia want a January date, Shelly texted me with a fingers crossed, it’s one of the biggest fights of all time.”
Jack Rathborn12 August 2023 23:56
Anthony Joshua reacts to knockout victory and Deontay Wilder fight next
“People need to leave me alone, let me breathe a bit, Helenius, I told him, please come again, he’s got talent. He will cause a lot of people problems, credit to him, saving the show. I’ll see you again soon, hopefully two more times this year, I need to stay busy.
“My back’s gone, I’m carrying this heavyweight division to the top.”
Jack Rathborn12 August 2023 23:55
Anthony Joshua celebrates with Conor McGregor after knocking out Robert Helenius
Jab, jab and then the right hand he was searching for.
On the chin, Helenius folded, tumbling down the ropes and the referee didn’t even look to make a count, it was over so quickly.
Joshua celebrates by leaping outside the ring and embracing Conor McGregor.
Jack Rathborn12 August 2023 23:49
Joshua delivers devastating knockout in seventh round against Helenius
“It’s hard to find the right hand,” Joshua tells James in the corner.
Now into the seventh, Helenius is breathing heavily, this is some effort from the Finn.
WOW, out of nowhere, BOOM!
A knockout, Helenius is out cold, huge knockout from Joshua!
Jack Rathborn12 August 2023 23:47
Joshua attracts more whistles from O2 crowd in nervy Helenius fight
A check hook from Helenius lands, Joshua is changing the height of his attack, but while bouncing in, the Finn is timing him nicely.
Now almost at the half-way stage, Joshua is yet to pull off a really eye-catching shot.
More boos from the crowd, Helenius was on the ropes, but Joshua hesitated, he took a small step back even.
Jack Rathborn12 August 2023 23:44