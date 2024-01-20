MICHAEL BISPING has refused to count Francis Ngannou out – no matter how seriously Anthony Joshua takes the fight.

Ngannou put on hold his MMA career in October for a boxing switch and sensationally dropped Tyson Fury on his debut.

2 Anthony Joshua and Francis Ngannou ahead of their March 8 fight Credit: Getty

2 Tyson Fury controversially beat Francis Ngannou on points Credit: Getty

But Fury escaped with a controversial points win and faced fierce backlash in the aftermath.

Training partners and his own dad John admitted the preparation was far from ideal despite Fury insisting he gave Ngannou his full respect.

Now Joshua is the next man to welcome the ex-UFC champion to the ring on March 8 in Saudi Arabia.

And British UFC legend Bisping is certain AJ will not make the same mistakes that so nearly cost Fury.

He told Betway: “Tyson fury’s father said that there were people around training camp that maybe weren’t the best influences on him and maybe that affected his performance, but Anthony Joshua isn’t going to do that.

“Anthony Joshua is a proper athlete and he takes his career very, very seriously and he’s had a great 2023, he’s won three in a row.

“He looked great against Otto Wallin, he looked back to the old AJ, he got his stoppage inside five rounds.

“But you have to give Ngannou a chance. If you can sit down Tyson Fury he can probably sit down Anthony Joshua.”

Fury, 35, kept alive his undisputed title decider with Oleksandr Usyk, 36, set for February 17 in Riyadh.

And just three weeks later, Joshua, 34, faces Ngannou, 37, with the winner told they will be next in line for the undisputed crown.

It means the victors from the pair of Saudi super-fights will collide in a blockbuster finale to crown the world’s best heavyweight.