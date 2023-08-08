Conor McGregor shadow boxes pub-goers
Anthony Joshua will fight Robert Helenius on Saturday, after original opponent Dillian Whyte returned an ‘adverse finding’ in a drug test last week.
Joshua vs Whyte 2 would have been a rematch eight years in the making, with “AJ” having knocked out his fellow Briton in 2015 to avenge an amateur defeat by Whyte. However, Saturday’s rematch at the O2 Arena in London fell through when Whyte, 35, failed a doping test last week.
Whyte has maintained his innocence, while it was initially unclear whether Joshua, 33, would still compete on Saturday. But his promoter Eddie Hearn then teased an announcement this morning (8 August), with fans learning that Helenius will replace Whyte.
Helenius, 39, is a Finnish heavyweight who appeared to retire in October after being knocked out by Deontay Wilder in the first round. However, he returned just last weekend with a TKO win over Mika Mielonen. Meanwhile, Joshua – a former two-time world heavyweight champion – last boxed in April, beating Jermaine Franklin on points at the O2 to bounce back from two straight losses to Oleksandr Usyk.
Anthony Joshua to fight Robert Helenius on short notice
The main card is due to begin at 7pm BST on Saturday (11am PT, 1pm CT, 2pm ET).
Ring walks for the main event are then expected at around 10pm BST (2pm PT, 4pm CT, 5pm ET).
Alex Pattle8 August 2023 16:35
Here is Saturday’s card in full (subject to any more late changes!):
- Anthony Joshua vs Robert Helenius (heavyweight)
- Filip Hrgovic vs Demsey McKean (heavyweight)
- Johnny Fisher vs Harry Armstrong (heavyweight)
- Derek Chisora vs Gerald Washington (heavyweight)
- Campbell Hatton vs Tom Ansell (super-lightweight)
- George Liddard vs Bas Oosterweghel (middleweight)
- Brandon Scott vs Louis Norman (featherweight)
- Maisey Rose Courtney vs Gemma Ruegg (super-flyweight)
Alex Pattle8 August 2023 16:14
More from Hearn on Talksport:
“Not just saying it, but this has been one of the best camps [Joshua] has had in his career. He’s been working so well with Derrick James, and his sparring has been fantastic, and he just said: ‘Who can I fight?’
“We wanted someone who could prepare him for Deontay Wilder, we wanted someone who was credible, we wanted someone who would come to fight.
“And we wanted someone we could do a deal with at pace, and that’s important when you have six days to go to the fight, and we got to Robert Helenius.”
Alex Pattle8 August 2023 15:52
Hearn, talking to Talksport, on how Joshua will be affected by the decision to take his fight off Dazn’s pay-per-view platform:
“The financial difference to Joshua in this fight is astounding, but he wants to fight. And in terms of non-pay-per-view cards, I think this is one of the strongest we’ve ever done.
“I wasn’t sure whether he would want to fight, but what I got was someone who was desperate to fight.”
Alex Pattle8 August 2023 15:36
Frank Warren, who accused Eddie Hearn of blocking him from joining the Talksport chat earlier, later did go live on the radio station.
And while the Queensberry promoter was on air, Jordan revealed that it was not Hearn who had denied Warren the chance to weigh in; it was Jordan himself who did that.
Warren said, “I said to your producer, ‘Get me on the phone, and I’ll have that now with Eddie Hearn and ask him if that’s true,’” seemingly referencing Fury vs Usyk talks. “You did not do it, because I got a message back saying he didn’t wanna know.”
Jordan replied: “Hold on, Frank, I’m the one that said to Eddie, ‘Nah, nah, nah.’ If it was your hour Frank, and you were having your say, I wouldn’t let Eddie Hearn ambush you either […] I also don’t think you would have appreciated it if the roles were reversed.”
Warren responded: “Wouldn’t have bothered me, wouldn’t have bothered me.”
Alex Pattle8 August 2023 14:45
Here’s a look at the official poster for Joshua vs Helenius:
Alex Pattle8 August 2023 14:21
Here’s more on Joshua’s text to Hearn upon finding out that Whyte was out of the fight:
“Great Morning. I can only imagine the time and effort you and your team have put into organising a fight night.
“Just to say, sorry about the news. Thank you for all you and Matchroom do for me, it’s appreciated and I never take it for granted.”
Alex Pattle8 August 2023 13:26
So, after this weekend, when are the next key fights in the heavyweight division?
Oleksandr Usyk defends the unified titles against mandatory challenger Daniel Dubois in Poland on 26 August.
WBC champion Tyson Fury then boxes ex-UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou in Saudi Arabia on 28 October (in a non-title fight).
Between those two bouts, there’s also a rematch between Joe Joyce and Zhilei Zhang in London on 23 September.
Alex Pattle8 August 2023 13:05
A column on this will come later today, but I’d say Joshua deserves immense credit for his handling of this situation.
There would have been no shame in not fighting this weekend, especially considering how he was burnt by taking a short-notice fight with Andy Ruiz Jr in 2019.
Joshua had more time to prepare for that bout than this weekend’s – after Jarrell Miller’s failed drug test at the time – and it still didn’t go to plan for AJ, who lost via TKO.
Alex Pattle8 August 2023 12:40
Joshua has not stopped working, it seems, in spite of the lack of clarity across the last few days.
He now has that clarity, however, in the form of a 12-round fight with Robert Helenius this weekend.
Alex Pattle8 August 2023 12:21