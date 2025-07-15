The Tourism and Antiquities Ministry responded to a video circulating on social media and some television channels showing a loader carrying out excavation work in the vicinity of Giza Pyramids archaeological site.

The ministry said in a statement on Monday that this is of work being done outside the archaeological site specifically in the sound and light show area, as part of a project to develop and rehabilitate some of the old buildings used for the sound and light shows.

It assured that there are no antiquities within the area, after the Supreme Council of Antiquities conducted comprehensive archaeological surveys to check.

Furthermore, all work is being carried out under the full supervision of the Giza Pyramids Archaeological Area.

The ministry called on all citizens and social media users to verify the accuracy of information and not to succumb to rumors or the circulation of incomplete or unverified videos without consulting the relevant authorities.

It assured that all work carried out at archaeological sites is subject to full oversight by the relevant authorities and in accordance with approved archaeological regulations.