Antonine Maillet, novelist, playwright and proud Acadian, has died at 95 at her home in Montreal, her publisher said.

Pierre Filion, editor and director of Quebec publishing house Lemeac, announced Monday on social media that she died overnight.

Born in New Brunswick, Maillet became the first Canadian writer to receive the prestigious French literary award Prix Goncourt in 1979, for her novel Pélagie-la-Charrette.

Maillet was born on May 10, 1929, in Bouctouche and earned a PhD in literature in 1970 from Université Laval in Quebec City.

Her work was deeply inspired by the history, language, folklore and traditions of the Acadian people, with more than 20 novels and 12 plays to her name.

Maillet was a companion of the Order of Canada, a member of the Order of New Brunswick and a commander of the Order of the Legion of Honour of France, among other titles.