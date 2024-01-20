





The Las Vegas Raiders have officially hired Antonio Pierce as their head coach.

The Raiders made the news official by posting a video to social media of Pierce walking through the team facility and sitting down at his desk before offering a rally cry to the team’s fan base.

“Raider nation, stand up,” Pierce said in the video.

Pierce took over as the Raiders’ interim head coach after Josh McDaniels was fired on Nov. 1. He led Las Vegas to a 5–4 record over the final nine games of the season, earning the support of the Raiders’ locker room heading into the offseason.

Las Vegas star pass rusher Maxx Crosby, among others, was a vocal supporter of Pierce and even reportedly would have considered a trade request if the 45-year-old wasn’t retained as the team’s coach.

“Let’s work,” Crosby wrote on social media shortly after the hiring was announced.







