Vivek Agnihotri has established himself as a successful filmmaker after his last directorial ‘The Kashmir Files’ became a massive hit. He is back with another film ‘The Vaccine War’, starring Anupam Kher, Nana Patekar, Raima Sen and Pallavi Joshi in the lead roles.

Vivek Agnihotri’s Vaccine War Trailer Out With Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi Taking The Lead

Vivek Agnihotri was earlier promoting ‘The Vaccine War’ in the US and the movie received a warm response from the audience. The promotions in India have finally kickstarted as the trailer of ‘The Vaccine War’ is out.

Watch The Vaccine War Trailer Here:

The Vaccine War’s Massive Promotions

The movie is being promoted as India’s first bio-science film. ‘The Vaccine War’ is based on India’s battle against COVID-19 as the scientists try to create vaccines for the country in a secret mission. The movie also stars Sapthami Gowda, Nivedita Bhattacharya, Girija Oak Godbole, and Mohan Kapur in pivotal roles and will hit the theatres on September 28, 2023.

The movie was also launched at Times Square in New York City. Sharing the video on Instagram, Vivek Agnihotri wrote, “MASSIVE CROWD… AMAZING ENERGY in New York as the whole city chanted INDIA. CAN. DO. IT. This unprecedented display of support and encouragement has never been seen before and is incredibly inspiring.”

Talking about his professional front, Vivek Agnihotri recently released the docu-series ‘The Kashmir Files Unreported’.

On the series, he said in a statement, “The genocide of Kashmir is a blot not only on India but on humanity. It is considered to be the biggest hidden tragedy of modern times. It was very important for us to tell this story honestly. So far, all the movies, literature and in media, what has been reported is contemporary. After 32 years when we made ‘The Kashmir Files’ based on 4 years of extensive research, it opened people’s eyes.”

The filmmaker is also working on ‘The Delhi Files’ and will reveal more details about the film soon.

