Anurag Kashyap recently praised Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s latest film, Animal, and called Vanga an honest, vulnerable, and lovely human being. Kashyap also said that Vanga is the most misunderstood, judged, and reviled filmmaker at the moment. According to Kashyap, Animal is the biggest game changer of Hindi cinema in the longest time.

Anurag Kashyap On Meeting Sandeep Reddy Vanga

Sharing the pictures, Anurag wrote, “Had a great evening with @sandeepreddy.vanga. The most misunderstood, judged and reviled filmmaker at the moment. To me, he is the most honest, vulnerable and a lovely human being. And I really don’t give a f””” what anyone thinks of him or his film. I wanted to meet the man and I had questions and he answered everything I asked of him about his film that I actually saw twice.”

(Also read: Merry Christmas Movie Review: Vijay Sethupathi And Katrina Kaif Shine In Strictly Average Thriller)

“Thank you for being patient and being yourself. 40’days since I first saw Animal and 22 days since I saw it the second time. The biggest game changer of Hindi cinema in the longest time and a film whose impact (good or bad) which can’t be denied. And the filmmaker who takes it all on his chin. Great evening spent with him,” he added.

Netizens React To Anurag Kashyap’s Post

Reacting to the post, a person wrote, “Wow, this was difficult for me to read.” “Anurag you were right. You’re really lost,” added another person. “Disappointed is understatement here,” read a comment.

“I am so disappointed with you @anuragkashyap10 praising a movie which clearly dehumanizes a woman and on top of it talking about impact, good or bad! How can bad be normalized?” asked another person. “@anuragkashyap10 as you rightly said, in another post, you sir are def going through a crisis,” said an Instagram user.

(Also read: After Below Par Box Office Numbers, Salman Khan Responds To ‘outpouring of love’ On Tiger 3’s OTT Release: ‘It’ll always be there to entertain people’)

About Animal

Animal is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T Series. Film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Tripti Dimri, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor and Shakti Kapoor in pivotal roles.

Animal has a total of 500 cr nett Hindi, 550 cr nett all languages all India and 890 cr worldwide gross. Film is 4th biggest grossing Hindi film ever behind Pathaan, Gadar 2 and Jawan. It’s a mammoth blockbuster and will cross 500 cr nett Hindi lifetime but will fall short of Jawan, Pathaan, Gadar 2 in terms only Hindi version. Now it has crossed Pathaan in terms of all languages all India in 5th week but will fall short of Jawan.

Stay tuned with us for latest news, Hindi box office news, Hollywood news, OTT news, latest bollywood news and latest box office news.

Sharing is caring!







Facebook







Twitter







Pinterest

Related