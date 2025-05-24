Anwar Ibrahim ’s decades-long struggle for reform once inspired a generation to take to the streets, railing against corruption and cronyism.

But two years into his tenure as prime minister, the political realities of governance have begun to erode his once-revered “Reformasi” brand. Critics accuse him of compromising principles for political survival, settling old scores and devising a dynastic succession through his daughter, Nurul Izzah Anwar .

These are not qualities likely to inspire Malaysia ’s 10 million young voters, many of whom feel besieged by the rising cost of living, stagnant wages, a failing healthcare system and schools that do not prepare them for the future job market.

“People said only he could fix the country,” Ahmad Riza, a 25-year-old marketing executive, told This Week in Asia. “But two years on, he’s just another politician.”

His sentiments echo those of many within his generation. While voters aged 18 to 39 were decisive to Anwar’s win in the 2022 general election , polling suggests they are increasingly indifferent to the political mythologies that defined their parents’ loyalties.

Anwar Ibrahim shows his ballot at a polling station during the 2022 election. Photo: AP

“My father was a big fan,” said Tobias Lim, a 20-year-old engineering student. “But I never quite understood why. I see him as a politician for the older generation, not so much for the people my age.”