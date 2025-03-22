The evolving diplomatic landscape between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un – unfolding within the broader context of global realignments involving China, Russia and ongoing regional conflicts – holds significant potential to induce strategic recalibrations in the foreign and security policies of key regional stakeholders, including South Korea, China, Russia, and Japan.

As Trump signals a renewed willingness to engage with Pyongyang, regional actors are closely monitoring these developments, recognizing that any shift in the US-North Korea dynamic could alter the balance of power, security calculations and diplomatic alignments in Northeast Asia:

For South Korea, it could mean reassessing its role in inter-Korean dialogue and alliance coordination with Washington.

China may face pressure to redefine its strategic leverage over North Korea, especially if U.S.-DPRK ties strengthen.

Russia, currently a critical backer of Pyongyang, must weigh the implications for its own regional influence and its military-economic ties with the North.

Meanwhile, Japan is likely to push for a firmer multilateral approach that can ensure that its security concerns – particularly regarding missile threats – are not sidelined in any potential bilateral deal between Trump and Kim.

Thus, this diplomatic pivot has the capacity to trigger ripple effects that reshape regional security architectures and alliance dynamics in profound ways.

As Trump expresses renewed interest in reengaging with Pyongyang, the possibility of a third U.S.-DPRK summit is increasingly coming into focus.

It is essential to analyze the underlying motivations driving Trump’s approach, assess the strategic consequences of a potential “small deal” with North Korea, and explore the influential role played by external actors – most notably Russian President Vladimir Putin – in shaping the evolving trilateral dynamics among Washington, Pyongyang and Moscow.

Trump’s renewed focus on US-North Korea diplomacy – marked by heightened rhetoric and his personal rapport with Kim Jong Un – has reignited discussions about the strategic value and potential risks of reengaging with Pyongyang.

Set against the backdrop of his involvement in high-stakes conflicts such as the Israel-Hamas war and the Russia-Ukraine crisis, this pivot to the Korean Peninsula appears to be more than an attempt to revisit unfinished diplomatic efforts; it reflects a deliberate strategic move within the broader context of the US-China geopolitical rivalry.

The de facto nuclear status of North Korea

Trump’s recent explicit reference to North Korea as a “nuclear power” represents a notable shift from the cautious language employed by previous US administrations, which have traditionally refrained from using terminology that could be interpreted as legitimizing Pyongyang’s nuclear status.

Although Trump’s statements fall short of formal recognition under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) – which designates only five states as official nuclear-weapon states – they signal a pragmatic, albeit controversial, acknowledgment of North Korea’s entrenched nuclear capabilities and its growing strategic relevance.

This rhetorical shift has important implications. It alters the underlying assumptions of any future diplomatic engagement and may unintentionally normalize North Korea’s nuclear posture in the international arena. It also risks undermining long-standing global non-proliferation norms by blurring the line between de facto and de jure nuclear powers.

North Korea’s nuclear arsenal has expanded significantly over the past decade, in terms of both quantity and sophistication. Estimates by independent arms control organizations suggest that Pyongyang possesses between 40 and 60 nuclear warheads, although the exact number remains uncertain due to the regime’s opacity.

The country has conducted six nuclear tests since 2006, the most recent and powerful of which occurred in September 2017, reportedly involving a hydrogen bomb with a yield exceeding 100 kilotons.

Alongside its nuclear warheads, North Korea has made considerable advancements in its missile delivery systems. It has successfully tested a range of ballistic missile technologies, including intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) such as the Hwasong-14 and Hwasong-15, which have demonstrated the potential to reach the continental United States.

In 2022, North Korea unveiled the Hwasong-17, a massive ICBM capable of carrying multiple warheads (MIRVs), signaling a further leap in its strategic capabilities.

Additionally, North Korea has diversified its short- and medium-range missile inventory with systems like the KN-23 and KN-24, which are solid-fuel, mobile, and maneuverable—designed to evade interception and target U.S. and allied forces in South Korea and Japan.

The regime has also been testing submarine-launched ballistic missiles (SLBMs), such as the Pukguksong series, indicating its intent to develop a second-strike capability.

These developments underscore the reality that North Korea is no longer a fledgling nuclear aspirant but a fully armed nuclear state, in practical terms.

Trump’s acknowledgment of this fact may be driven by a desire to reframe diplomacy around realism rather than idealism. However, it raises critical questions about how the US and its allies should approach denuclearization, deterrence and strategic stability in a region increasingly shaped by the presence of a nuclear-armed North Korea.

Nobel dreams

Trump’s foreign policy approach has historically merged personal branding with strategic engagement. His overtures toward Kim may be interpreted as part of a broader effort to portray himself as a peace architect – potentially with domestic political or international recognition goals in mind.

However, if substantive denuclearization objectives are compromised in favor of headline-generating summits or symbolic agreements, the long-term security costs could outweigh the short-term diplomatic gains.

A critical component of Trump’s outreach strategy involves decoupling North Korea from its traditional ally, China. This initiative aligns with his broader geopolitical orientation of counterbalancing Beijing by cultivating alternative bilateral relationships.

Simultaneously, Russia’s expanding involvement with North Korea complicates this equation. Putin’s role as Kim’s principal military and economic partner – particularly amid Western sanctions related to Ukraine – has made Moscow an indispensable actor in shaping Pyongyang’s calculus.

Should Trump succeed in brokering a ceasefire in Ukraine or enhancing diplomatic leverage over Russia, he may gain indirect influence over Kim. Conversely, failure to secure Russian cooperation could entrench the Pyongyang-Moscow axis further, diminishing the efficacy of US diplomatic overtures.

Evaluating the small deal option

Current speculation centers on the possibility of a limited agreement – a “small deal” – whereby North Korea would freeze aspects of its nuclear program in exchange for partial sanctions relief.

While politically attractive in the short term, such arrangements have historically yielded mixed outcomes, particularly when verification mechanisms and compliance conditions were weak or unenforceable.

Any proposed deal must meet several critical requirements to be effective. It should

ensure full transparency in the declaration of North Korea’s nuclear capabilities;

establish robust verification mechanisms involving credible international actors; and

include clearly defined consequences in the event of non-compliance.

Most importantly, such a deal must be explicitly tied to a broader framework within the new emerging global order – one that accommodates and balances the core security interests of both sides involved.

Unlike US presidents limited by electoral cycles, Kim Jong Un enjoys indefinite tenure, enabling a long-game strategy in negotiations. Historically, North Korea has demonstrated flexibility in tone and behavior depending on US leadership changes. Trump’s inability to seek a third term further undermines his long-term leverage, making any agreements potentially fragile and reversible.

Kim’s track record suggests he may opt for partial cooperation to extract immediate concessions, only to pivot when US leadership changes or when external support – particularly from Russia – is assured.

The real test lies ahead

Trump may seek to cast himself as a unique figure capable of bridging divides with adversaries, but his credibility in this endeavor will be judged not by rhetoric but by results.

Kim Jong Un, Putin, and the broader international community are observing how Trump navigates current conflicts, especially in Ukraine. If he fails to extract substantive commitments from Moscow, it is unlikely that Pyongyang will treat his proposals with the seriousness they require.

For Washington and its allies – particularly Tokyo and Seoul – the strategic focus should be not on opposing Trump’s reengagement with North Korea, but rather on actively shaping it to reflect their security interests, regional priorities, and long-term policy objectives.

Future diplomatic engagements with North Korea should be built on several foundational principles. Chief among them is the understanding that if North Korea commits to concrete, verifiable steps toward denuclearization, it should receive appropriate and timely sanctions relief to address its pressing economic challenges.

Relief should not be withheld until the complete conclusion of the denuclearization process; rather, it should be phased and proportional to progress made, thereby incentivizing continued compliance.

At the same time, sustained coordination with China and Russia is crucial to ensure that North Korea is not compelled to abandon the agreement due to conflicting pressures from its key allies and security partners.

Furthermore, any negotiation framework must be resilient enough to endure beyond Trump’s political tenure, recognizing the historical volatility of US policy shifts between administrations.

Given Russia’s expanding influence over North Korea, it is imperative to closely monitor and assess the implications of Trump’s evolving relationship with Putin.

Ultimately, maintaining a sophisticated balance of diplomatic engagement and credible deterrence will be essential to preserving stability and advancing denuclearization on the Korean Peninsula.