Anzisha announces the release of season 3 of its YouTube series, The Journey, a documentary series that provides an uncensored glimpse into the grit of 30 very young entrepreneurs across Africa. This season’s focus is on the hurdles, strategic pivots, and moments of leadership that define their journeys. With over 1.13 million YouTube views last season, The Journey S3 promises to be even more impactful. This season culminates in a high-stakes pitch competition where four prizes totaling $40,000 will be awarded to the most promising entrepreneurs. This intense pitch week in Johannesburg, South Africa, is where young founders refine their ideas, validate the work they’ve done over the last two years, and battle for prizes that can transform their ventures.

The Journey’s season 3 offers a rich tapestry of experiences from a broad group of young African entrepreneurs. Viewers will see the reality of their experiences, the balance of vision and execution, innovation and sustainability, and personal ambition driven by a desire to address gaps within their communities. This season deepens understanding of the African entrepreneurial ecosystem by providing an honest look at the complexity of developing businesses in emerging markets.

Uncertainty, sustainability, and leadership

Viewers will see entrepreneurs navigate uncertainty when faced with unpredictability. These young leaders, aged 15 to 22, come from across Africa, including Zimbabwe, Nigeria, Madagascar, Benin, Uganda, Zambia, Ghana, Egypt, DR Congo, and Senegal. Their ventures span across numerous sectors, from agriculture and food processing to technology, logistics, and personal care, clearly reflecting innovation across the continent. The series showcases them building sustainable ecosystems that extend beyond financial returns and redefining leadership through inclusive and purpose-driven businesses.

“The Journey season 3 is more than just a series; it’s a window into the future of African enterprise,” says Didi Onwu, Managing Editor at Anzisha. “It showcases the dedication, innovation, and resilience of young entrepreneurs who are not just building businesses but transforming their communities.”

Anzisha continues to champion the potential of young entrepreneurs. To learn more about the individual fellows and their ventures, visit The Journey Season 3 – Anzisha page.

About Anzisha

Anzisha is a multi-year fellowship for very young African entrepreneurs (ages 15–22). Since 2011, Anzisha has been committed to transforming African economies through the creation of youth-led, job-generative businesses. We identify exceptional youth entrepreneurs, equip them with resources to grow their ventures, and celebrate their journeys to inspire others.

Our vision is to make entrepreneurship a first-choice career path for Africa’s youth. Through strategic partnerships and storytelling, we influence key stakeholders, parents, educators, investors, and policymakers to support youth entrepreneurship.

