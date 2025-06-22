Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the prominent Democratic lawmaker, has strongly condemned Donald Trump’s decision to attack Iran.
“The President’s disastrous decision to bomb Iran without authorization is a grave violation of the Constitution and Congressional War Powers,” she wrote on X.
“He has impulsively risked launching a war that may ensnare us for generations. It is absolutely and clearly grounds for impeachment.”
The President’s disastrous decision to bomb Iran without authorization is a grave violation of the Constitution and Congressional War Powers.
He has impulsively risked launching a war that may ensnare us for generations.
It is absolutely and clearly grounds for impeachment.
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 22, 2025