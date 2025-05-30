The Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (BSEAP) is expected to release the AP SSC Supplementary Result 2025 soon on its official website — bse.ap.gov.in.

Students who appeared for the Class 10 supplementary exams are advised to keep an eye on the official site and affiliated result portals for real-time updates.

As per previous trends, the board generally announces the BSEAP SSC supply results within 15 days of the last examination. Since the final supplementary paper was conducted on May 28, students can expect the AP SSC supply results 2025 between June 15 and June 17.

Where to check AP SSC Supplementary Results 2025?

Once declared, students can access their Class 10 supply exam results and download the AP SSC marks memo 2025 from the following official websites:

bse.ap.gov.in

results.bse.ap.gov.in

rtgs.ap.gov.in

results.apcfss.in

bieap.gov.in

How to download AP SSC Supplementary Result 2025?



Follow these steps to download your BSEAP SSC supply result 2025:

Visit the official site – bse.ap.gov.in

On the homepage, find and click on the “Results” link

Select the “AP SSC Supplementary Results 2025” option

Enter your roll number or hall ticket number

Click “Submit”

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Download it and take a printout for future reference

Details to verify on the AP SSC Supply Marksheet 2025

Students must carefully check all information mentioned in their SSC supplementary marks memo. If any discrepancy is found, they should contact the BSEAP board immediately. The following details should be verified:

Student’s name

Roll number / Hall ticket number

Subject-wise marks

Total marks

Grades obtained

Grades obtained Pass/fail status

Date of birth and other personal details

AP SSC Supply Result 2025: Minimum passing marks



To qualify the SSC supplementary exam, students must secure at least 35% marks in each subject. Note that no rounding off is allowed, so candidates must meet the exact cut-off in every paper.

The AP SSC Supplementary Results 2025 are expected to be out shortly. Students are advised to keep their hall ticket numbers handy and check the official portals regularly. For accurate and updated information, only refer to BSEAP-approved websites.

