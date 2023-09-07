EA CEO Andrew Wilson has teased that there are some exciting upcoming projects in the works for Respawn Entertainment, while speaking at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference 2023, Video Games Chronicle reports. Wilson also touted EA’s purchase of Respawn “maybe one of the most incredible acquisitions ever done in the industry.”

Speaking on the subject of acquisitions, Wilson said that EA has only done “a few” acquisitions, and called out its 2017, $455 million purchase of Respawn as potentially one of the best in the industry. The EA CEO praised Respawn’s ongoing work on Apex Legends, as well as its continued success with the Star Wars Jedi series.



You need a javascript enabled browser to watch videos. Size: 640 × 360 480 × 270 Want us to remember this setting for all your devices? Sign up or Sign in now! Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos. This video has an invalid file format. Sorry, but you can’t access this content! Please enter your date of birth to view this video January February March April May June July August September October November December 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Year 2023 2022 2021 2020 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015 2014 2013 2012 2011 2010 2009 2008 2007 2006 2005 2004 2003 2002 2001 2000 1999 1998 1997 1996 1995 1994 1993 1992 1991 1990 1989 1988 1987 1986 1985 1984 1983 1982 1981 1980 1979 1978 1977 1976 1975 1974 1973 1972 1971 1970 1969 1968 1967 1966 1965 1964 1963 1962 1961 1960 1959 1958 1957 1956 1955 1954 1953 1952 1951 1950 1949 1948 1947 1946 1945 1944 1943 1942 1941 1940 1939 1938 1937 1936 1935 1934 1933 1932 1931 1930 1929 1928 1927 1926 1925 1924 1923 1922 1921 1920 1919 1918 1917 1916 1915 1914 1913 1912 1911 1910 1909 1908 1907 1906 1905 1904 1903 1902 1901 1900 By clicking ‘enter’, you agree to GameSpot’s



Terms of Use and

Privacy Policy enter Now Playing: Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Everything To Know

“They’re an incredible team and they’ve created incredible value for us, for our shareholders, and certainly for these global communities of players across Apex and the Jedi series,” Wilson said. “And you should imagine that there’s some other things going on at Respawn that we’re very excited about, that we’re not going to talk about but that we’re very excited about just given the quality of that group.”

Wilson didn’t give specifics, though we currently know of a number of unnamed projects in the works at Respawn. First is an untitled Star Wars first person shooter, part of an expansive slate of upcoming Star Wars games. Respawn is also supporting Bit Reactor in creating a Star Wars strategy game, and there’s talk of plans for a third Jedi game, wrapping the series up as a trilogy.

Earlier this year, Respawn also revealed that it was working on “something new” with Titanfall director Steve Fukuda at the helm. The project is still in its earliest stages, described as having a very small “skunkworks” team on board to prototype something brand new for the studio.