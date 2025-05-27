This is a customer submitted press release. Submit your press release.

Apogee Semiconductor Launches Industry-First Rad-Hard 16-bit I/O Expander for Extreme Environments

Apogee Semiconductor proudly announces APIO16, the industry’s first radiation-hardened 16-bit I/O expander, engineered to streamline digital expansion in spaceborne and high-reliability terrestrial systems. Offering seamless compatibility with both I²C/SMBus and SPI interfaces, the APIO16 features integrated level translation and radiation resilience, delivering flexible and robust I/O expansion where failure is not an option.

Designed for Mission-Critical Success and Built for Reliability

Purpose-built with Apogee’s proprietary Radiation-Hardening by Design (RHBD) techniques, the APIO16 enables stable, long-duration operation across Low Earth Orbit (LEO), Geostationary (GEO), and Defense harsh environments. It empowers designers to expand GPIOs up to 256 signals while offloading their functions from FPGAs and microcontrollers—conserving critical resources in today’s dense embedded architectures.

Empowering COTS Adoption

APIO16 exemplifies Apogee’s commitment to enabling the use of COTS components in space and defense systems through robust fault containment and system-level fault management, redefining what’s possible in high-risk, high-reliability environments. The APIO16 further enables the use of commercial-grade FPGAs and microcontrollers with I/O banks that are sensitive to Single-Event Latch-up (SEL), allowing designers to drop or isolate I/O supplies, through built in translation, when needed to protect against latch-up without compromising system functionality.

Key radiation-tolerant features include:

Internally Triple Redundant

TID resilience 30 krad (Si)and 300 krad (Si)

SEL/SEU/SEFI immune to LET of 75 MeV-cm²/mg

48-bits of internal radiation hardened storage registers

Full Feature Set for Next-Gen Control Architectures

With its 16-bit general-purpose I/Os and versatile bus support, the APIO16 seamlessly integrates into scalable GPIO driven systems.

Key Functional Highlights:

Dual Protocol Support: MODE pin selectable: SPI or I²C/SMBus operation

Address Flexibility: I²C mode: Up to 16 devices via pin-configurable addresses SPI mode: 3 chip-select lines with built-in address decoding

High-Speed Communication: 1 MHz Fast Mode Plus (I²C) 25 MHz SPI

Voltage Range: 1.4 V to 5.5 V operation for both interface and I/O supplies

Built-in Level Shifting: Separate VCC pins allow operation across different logic levels

Cold Sparable I/Os

Power-On Reset (POR)

Robust Packaging and Performance

Package: 28-pin TSSOP

Operating Temperature: -55 °C to +125 °C

Availability

The APIO16 is now available for ordering online at apogeesemi.com/products/APIO16/

Connect with our applications team at apogeesemi.com for support and design guidance.

