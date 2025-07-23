Apple (AAPL) has debuted a new version of its AppleCare service that will allow you to cover multiple devices for a single monthly rate.

Available July 24, AppleCare One provides unlimited device repairs for things like drops and spills, battery replacements, tech support, and loss and theft protection for iPhones, iPads, and Apple Watches for $19.99 per month for three devices. You can add additional devices to the plan for $5.99 each.

Apple says if you sign up for AppleCare One with an iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch, you’ll save $11 per month over signing up for its existing AppleCare+ service for each separate device.

Apple’s AppleCare One service promised coverage for up to 3 devices for $19.99 per month. (Image: Apple) · Apple

To sign up for AppleCare One, you’ll either have to purchase it at the same time you buy a new piece of Apple hardware, add it to a product you’ve purchased within the last 60 days, or upgrade to it from an active AppleCare+ plan. That means you can’t just go out and sign up for the service for your old iPhone X.

Once you’ve signed up for AppleCare One, though, you’ll be able to add devices to your plan that are fewer than four years old and a part of your Apple Account, though they have to be in good condition.

AppleCare One coverage will also automatically transfer from devices you trade in to your new devices, as long as they’re tied to your Apple Account.

AppleCare subscriptions fall under the company’s Services segment, which also includes subscriptions like Apple TV+, Apple Music+, App Store sales, iCloud subscriptions, and payment services, including Apple Pay and the Apple Card.

In 2024, Apple reported Services revenue of $96.1 billion, making it the company’s second-largest business behind the iPhone, which brought in $201.1 billion of the company’s $391 billion in total revenue.

Apple also counts things like its search exclusivity deal with Google (GOOG, GOOGL) as part of its Services business. According to court documents, Google paid Apple $20 billion to be the default search engine for Apple’s Safari browser.

But that could soon go out the window. Judge Amit Mehta of the US District Court for the District of Columbia is expected to issue a ruling on “remedies” that follows the Justice Department’s victory against Google in its antitrust suit against the company sometime next month.

If Mehta rules that Google has to give up such exclusivity agreements, it could put a big dent in Apple’s Services business. New offerings like AppleCare One, however, could help offset some of those losses.

Email Daniel Howley at dhowley@yahoofinance.com. Follow him on X/Twitter at @DanielHowley.