Apple (AAPL) will report its third quarter earnings after the bell on Thursday. While the company’s Q3 is generally its least interesting owing to the release of a next-generation iPhone in the coming quarter, this go-around is slightly different.

Apple is dealing with two major problems that are certain to be at the top of analysts’ and investors’ minds. The first is the long-awaited ruling on “remedies” related to the Justice Department’s antitrust lawsuit against Google (GOOG, GOOGL), expected sometime next month, which could cost Apple’s Services business an estimated $20 billion a year.

The second is Apple’s ongoing AI struggles. There’s still no clear indication when the company’s upgraded version of Siri will hit the market, and word that competitors are hiring away Apple’s AI talent isn’t helping investor sentiment.

“From a stock perspective, these execution issues raise a flag: Apple’s ability to drive future growth depends on delivering new capabilities and products on time,” BofA Global Research analyst Wamsi Mohan wrote in a note to investors Monday.

Tim Cook attends the Apple Original Films and Warner Bros. Pictures ‘F1’ world premiere on June 26 in New York City. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images) · Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images

“If deadlines keep slipping, that potentially delays revenue opportunities and gives competitors a larger window to attract customers,” he added.

And getting through both roadblocks could prove to be especially difficult and costly.

Apple’s most pressing issue is the outcome of the “remedies” portion of Google’s antitrust lawsuit. Judge Amit Mehta of the US District Court for the District of Columbia ruled last year that Google operates as an illegal monopoly in the search space.

Now Mehta is set to decide how to address the matter. The Justice Department has argued in favor of forcing Google to sell its Chrome browser, provide its search data to its rivals, and end search exclusivity deals with smartphone makers like Apple. Google said it’s going to fight the original ruling, so Mehta’s decision could be moot in the long run.

But if Mehta gives the DOJ what it wants and Google fails in its effort to overturn the initial liability ruling, that could have serious consequences for Apple.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai addresses the crowd during Google’s annual I/O developers conference in Mountain View, Calif., on May 20. (Camille Cohen/AFP via Getty Images) · CAMILLE COHEN via Getty Images

Under its exclusivity deal, Google paid Apple $20 billion in 2022 to make Google Search the default search engine in Apple’s Safari browser and across its Siri app, according to court documents.

That cash ends up as part of Apple’s Services revenue, which accounted for $78.1 billion. To put that into perspective, Google’s deal made up 25.6% of Apple’s Services business in 2022 revenue and roughly 5% of the company’s $394.3 billion in total sales for the year.