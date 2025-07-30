Apple is reportedly preparing to enter the foldable phone race finally after all these years. While Samsung, Huawei, and Motorola have all announced folding smartphones, Apple has remained silent. However, that silence may come to an end in 2026 with the rumored release of the iPhone Fold, which is expected to debut alongside the iPhone 18 lineup.

Apple appears to be on track to shake up the foldable market, with revenue projections in the billions.

Samik Chatterjee, an analyst at JP Morgan, says that Apple is getting ready to release its first foldable iPhone, which will probably be called the iPhone Fold, in September 2026. If Apple keeps using the same naming system, the device might come out at the same time as the iPhone 18 series.

What will Apple’s foldable be like compared to Samsung’s?

People think that Apple’s rumored foldable device will look like Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold series, which is shaped like a book. It will probably have a 5.5-inch outer screen and a 7.8-inch inner display, making it one of the biggest iPhones ever.

One big plus? Apple may have figured out how to get rid of the ugly crease that Samsung’s foldables have. Reports say that Apple is working on a folding screen that doesn’t have any creases, which would be a big step forward in foldable technology, as per a report by the Daily Mail.

Samsung’s new Galaxy Z Fold 7 has an 8-inch inner display, but it still has a crease and a starting price that is very close to what Apple is said to be planning.

Why does the iPhone Fold cost so much?



That new idea won’t be cheap. Chatterjee says that the foldable iPhone could come out with a starting price of $1,999, which is about $1,000 more than the base model of Apple’s current flagship phone, the iPhone 16 Pro. Even the 1TB iPhone 16 Pro Max, which costs $1,599 and is Apple’s most expensive phone, doesn’t come close.

This price isn’t too far off from what other things are selling for right now. Depending on the amount of storage, Samsung’s foldables cost between $1,999 and $2,419. Apple’s high-end customers might be willing to pay a lot for something new, especially if it has big design improvements.

What Features Could Set the iPhone Fold Apart?

The iPhone Fold is expected to have all the features that Apple fans love, plus maybe a little more power, in addition to the foldable display. We don’t know the final hardware specs yet, but people are very excited about them.

Chatterjee says that Apple’s new foldable could bring in an amazing $65 billion in sales, which would give the tech giant a “high-single-digit” boost in earnings over the next few years.

He thinks that shipments will start off slowly, with sales in the “low teens” of millions by 2027 and then grow to 45 million units by 2029. Apple’s entry could change the way foldable phones work.

This move, which many people have been waiting for, is still a big change for Apple. The company is well-known for being cautious about changes to form factors. But Apple is the only company that can make foldable smartphones as popular as touchscreens.

FAQs





Will the iPhone 18 be foldable?

According to reports, the iPhone 18 could include Apple’s first foldable model, which is expected to launch in 2026.

How much will the iPhone Fold cost?

Analysts predict that the foldable iPhone will cost $1,999, making it Apple’s most expensive phone yet.

