Apple on July 23 introduced AppleCare One, a new service plan designed to provide simple, flexible coverage for multiple Apple devices under a single subscription. For $19.99 per month, customers can protect up to three Apple products, with the option to add more devices at $5.99 per month each.

The new plan builds on the features of AppleCare+ and expands protection across devices including iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch. US customers can sign up for AppleCare One starting tomorrow through their iPhone, iPad, or Mac, or by visiting an Apple Store, an Apple report said.

“At Apple, we’re focused on creating and delivering exceptional experiences,” said Bob Borchers, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Product Marketing. “Built on the trusted foundation of AppleCare+, AppleCare One extends that same reliability and makes it easier than ever to protect the products you love and depend on.”

All-in-one coverage and support

AppleCare One offers all the benefits of AppleCare+, including unlimited accidental damage repairs for incidents like drops and spills, 24/7 priority access to Apple experts, certified repairs, and battery service. Notably, theft and loss coverage, previously limited to iPhone, has been expanded to include iPad and Apple Watch.

The plan’s pricing structure remains the same regardless of which devices are enrolled. According to Apple, users could save up to $11 per month compared to purchasing separate AppleCare+ plans for each device.

Add existing devices, up to four years old

In a notable shift from Apple’s previous policy, customers can now add eligible devices they already own, as long as they’re in good working condition and up to four years old. This expands protection opportunities beyond the typical 60-day purchase window for AppleCare+.

Flexible management for a growing collection

AppleCare One also streamlines plan management. When a user trades in a covered product directly to Apple, the device is automatically removed from their plan and replaced with the new one. As a month-to-month subscription, customers can keep coverage going indefinitely and can adjust which devices are covered at any time.

Apple says AppleCare One is ideal for users with multiple Apple devices who want comprehensive protection, convenience, and predictable monthly costs, all from a brand they trust.