Apple (AAPL) is set to announce plans to invest an additional $100 billion in US manufacturing commitments during a press conference schedule with President Trump at the White House at 4:30 p.m. ET Wednesday.

The move follows Apple’s prior $500 billion investment in US spending, which includes working with partners to build an AI server plant in Texas.

Apple’s news comes after the Trump administration began pressuring the tech giant to manufacture its iPhone in the US, going so far as threatening to impose a 25% tariff on the devices if the company didn’t comply.

Apple’s announcement also comes as the company prepares for a new 25% tariff on goods destined for the US from India. That’s in addition to an existing 25% levy Trump previously said he would apply to the country’s products.

Apple builds the majority of the iPhones headed to the US in India, after diversifying its supply chain beyond China following the COVID-19 pandemic. The company still produces iPhones for the rest of the world in China.

Trump has repeatedly criticized Apple for building its iPhones abroad, with the administration saying the company should instead bring its manufacturing facilities to the US instead.

In May, Trump said he “had a little problem with Tim Cook,” while discussing the company’s decision to build US iPhones in the India.

But industry experts say doing so would be a Herculean task even for Apple, due to a lack of available skilled workers and limited supply chain resources in the country. Even if those factors weren’t an issue, it would take years to complete construction of an iPhone plant, at which point Trump would no longer be in office.

During its most recent quarterly earnings report, Apple said it took an $800 million hit due to existing tariffs and anticipated an additional $1.1 billion in related costs in its current quarter.

