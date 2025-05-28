Apple’s (AAPL) 2025 couldn’t be going worse. Its stock price is down 19% on the year, it’s facing a Department of Justice (DOJ) antitrust probe, and it continues to face off with Epic Games over App Store purchases.

The company delayed its improved Siri until later this year and is still trying to catch up to competitors like Google (GOOG, GOOGL) and Samsung on the AI front. And last week, former Apple design chief Jony Ive announced he’s working on a new consumer product with Sam Altman and OpenAI (OPAI.PVT). To top it all off, President Trump is now coming for the company’s most important product: the iPhone.

Trump fired off a missive on his Truth Social account on Friday demanding that Apple build its iPhones in the US or face a 25% tariff. He later said the same terms apply to Apple rival Samsung.

“The combination of all these factors is arguably the biggest test, I think, Apple has seen in a very long time,” TECHnalysis Research founder and chief analyst Bob O’Donnell told Yahoo Finance.

“It’s creating a series of question marks around a company that … never really faced serious question marks for a long time.”

Apple CEO Tim Cook, center, stands behind President Trump and Vice President Vance after the two were sworn into office at an inauguration ceremony in the rotunda of the US Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 20, 2025. (Shawn Thew/Pool via Reuters) · via REUTERS / Reuters

The only person who can answer those questions is CEO Tim Cook. While he has navigated crises in the past, including COVID-induced supply chain crunches, the cavalcade of issues piling up for the iPhone maker will prove to be Cook’s biggest challenge yet.

Apple’s most pressing threat comes in the form of Trump’s threat to hit Apple’s iPhone with a 25% tariff if Cook doesn’t move production to the US.

“I have long ago informed Tim Cook of Apple that I expect their iPhone’s [sic] that will be sold in the United States of America will be manufactured and built in the United States, not India, or anyplace else,” Trump wrote in a May 23 Truth Social post. “If that is not the case, a Tariff of at least 25% must be paid by Apple to the U.S.”

Apple largely avoided Trump’s initial round of “Liberation Day” tariffs and subsequent increased levies on goods from China by shifting production of iPhones and other hardware to India, Vietnam, and other regions.

During the company’s second quarter earnings call, Cook said the majority of US-bound iPhones in the current quarter will come from India, and almost all iPads, Macs, Apple Watches, and AirPods will come from Vietnam. Though he added that Apple would still take a $900 million hit from tariffs in the current quarter.

President Trump threatened 25% tariffs on Apple’s iPhones. (Image: Truth Social) · Truth Social

Building an iPhone in the US would not only require a Herculean effort to pull off during Trump’s term but also add hundreds of dollars to iPhone prices.