Apple (AAPL) is bringing the biggest changes to the iPhone in years with its upcoming iOS 26 software. I’ve been using a beta version of the operating system, and while it’s taken a bit of getting used to, I generally appreciate the broad-based refresh.
Available for download as a public beta on Thursday, iOS 26 brings a new naming convention pinned to the year ahead, in this case 2026, as well as a completely new look and feel.
Apple calls the new aesthetic Liquid Glass, owing to its translucent features that make it appear as though light is warping and bending around buttons, sliders, and app folders. Like any major software change, iOS 26 is sure to stir up controversy for some users.
Apple has already dialed back the translucence in some menus after early user complaints about readability. But iOS 26 doesn’t just come with a stylistic makeover. It also brings improvements to the Phone and Messages apps, as well as Apple’s AI-powered Visual Intelligence. There’s even a new Games app that acts as a hub for all of your time-killing adventures.
But it’s hard to imagine iOS 26 boosting iPhone sales, which is Apple’s main goal. People generally upgrade their phones based on hardware improvements, like better batteries or enhanced cameras, not new software.
Still, iOS 26 could set the table for what is expected to be Apple’s foray into superthin smartphones, including, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, an iPhone 17 Air later this fall. That Air will also help guide a future foldable phone, a smaller market dominated by Android device makers like Samsung.
That makes getting the software right all the more important as the company prepares for some of the most radical changes to its phones since the iPhone X.
Part of Apple’s decision to roll out Liquid Glass, the company said, was to create a cohesive look across all of its devices, from the iPhone to the iPad to the Mac. But most users will experience the software on their iPhones.
And while it’s a big change, it’s not as though you’ll download the update and have to learn how to use your iPhone from scratch. Virtually all of the menus and apps you’re used to are exactly the same. That doesn’t mean some folks won’t like the new look.
I like seeing light move around the app folders on my home screen, even if they’re somewhat reminiscent of “Candy Crush” blocks. But after a while, I hardly noticed the change. And for people who aren’t fans of the design update, you can still adjust the color and tint of app icons and folders.
The lock screen has also been revamped. The time now adjusts to better match your background photo, and you can add a 3D effect to your image. You’ll also see an animated album cover image when you’re listening to songs with Apple Music+.
The FaceTime, Phone, and Messages apps now feature customizable backgrounds, Live Translation, and the ability to poll your friends when you and the gang want to figure out where to grab dinner.
Visual Intelligence gets some enhanced options, including the ability to see what’s on your screen via screenshots, which you can then use to search for items, images, or text — such as the details of a concert being advertised on Instagram. Take a screenshot of an upcoming sporting event with the date, and Visual Intelligence will automatically ask if you want to add it to your calendar.
The Camera and Photos apps are more streamlined as well. Rather than displaying a variety of shooting settings, the Camera app now provides photo and video options at the bottom of the screen. Tap the buttons and swipe to the left and right, though, and you’ll find the portrait, slo-mo, and other functions.
Apple brought back the tab view for the Photos app, so your photo library and collections now appear separately rather than on a single page. One particularly impressive feature Apple added is the ability for iOS to recognize if a specific photo was taken at a concert. When it does, you’ll see a small ticket stub icon at the bottom of the screen. Tap it, and you’ll get info about when and where the concert took place, the set the artist was playing, and links to their page in Apple Music.
And, mercifully, Apple has made it easier to block spam calls and texts.
If your iPhone doesn’t recognize an incoming call, it can screen it for you by answering and asking for the caller’s name and the reason they’re calling. That allows you to choose when you want to answer or ignore a call.
Hold Assist also uses Apple Intelligence to put your call on hold when it detects you’re waiting to speak to someone. It will then alert you when someone gets on the line, making waiting for your insurance agent to go over your co-pay just a bit less of a burden.
Apple’s new Games app is also a welcome addition to iOS 26. Serving as a hub for all of your games, the app allows you to play with and against friends and quickly find new titles to help you pass the time.
The iOS 26 update includes a slew of other smaller features that will generally make your life a bit easier, including changes to Wallet, Apple Maps, and Apple Music. As for Apple Intelligence, rather than a massive overhaul, the company has sprinkled smaller AI-powered enhancements across a variety of apps, making it feel as though Apple Intelligence is a larger overarching piece of the operating system instead of a singular experience.
And in the end, that will likely be more appealing and less confusing for customers. Apple will launch iOS 26 later this fall. You can check out the public beta in the meantime. But if you don’t want to risk running into any bugs, it’s best to just wait until the full public release.
