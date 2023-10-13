



Amazon’s second Prime Day sale of 2023—Prime Big Deal Days—might have wrapped, but some deals are still going strong, including an epic sale on Apple’s biggest and best MacBook Air ever.

Right now, Apple’s 15-inch MacBook Air with the mighty M2 chip is a record 19% off, equating to an enormous $250 discount. That brings the entry-level 15-inch Air cost to just $1,049—the lowest price ever. You even get your pick of “Midnight,” “Starlight,” “Space Gray,” or silver.

As with any great deal, there is no telling how long this discount will stick around. It first hit the scene on Oct. 9, the day before Prime Big Deal Days, but if you’re sold, we’d recommend adding it to your cart soon.

15-inch MacBook Air with M2, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage, $1,049 (was $1,299) at Amazon

My favorite thing about the 15-inch MacBook Air is that it provides a larger, more expansive screen in an ultra-portable build that doesn’t weigh you down. Folks have wished for a larger MacBook Air-style device from Apple for ages, and the technology giant finally delivered with the 15-inch this year.

It weighs in at 3.3 lbs, making it ultra-comfortable to use on your lap at home and still plenty light to use on a tray table when traveling by plane or train. For those traveling days, you can also easily toss it into a backpack without it weighing you down. And at just 0.45-inches thick, Apple still packed in keys with plenty of travel for an invigorating typing experience alongside three ports: two USB-C/Thunderbolt 4 and a MagSafe 3 connector. They also left the headphone jack for real-time audio playback.

The real star is the 15.3-inch Retina display, which can show off over a billion colors and a peak brightness of 500 nits. This means you can easily make out visuals even on bright and sunny days or when working at an office with harsh artificial lighting. You do have a slight notch cutout at the top of the display that is home to a 1080p HD FaceTime camera, which is handy for selfies and video calls.

You can easily browse the web, work through productivity tasks, and take a video call thanks to Apple’s M2 chip, which is quite efficient and speeds up when necessary to power through those multitasking moments. Additionally, there is no need for a fan, so the 15-inch MacBook Air runs super quietly and cool. Video editing and photo editing are even doable on the machine, thanks to the extreme performance the M2 provides. Remember, it’s made up of an 8-core CPU, a 10-core GPU, and a 16-core Neural Engine.

In our testing, we easily got all-day battery life on the 15-inch Macbook Air, and with standby, it lasted for several days. Apple technically rates the biggest MacBook Air for up to 18-hours of runtime, and you can recharge it with MagSafe or USB-C.

The entry-level model, discounted to $1,049, features the M2 chip with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of solid-state storage. If you need more storage, the M2, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage is also $250 off, making it $1,249. You can also save $250 on the 15-inch Air with 16GB of RAM and a massive 1TB storage; that’s currently $1,649 on Amazon.

Whichever configuration you choose, know you’re getting an excellent deal on the 15-inch MacBook Air. We’d recommend moving fast, as there is no telling how long Amazon and Apple will keep this $250 discount around.

15-inch MacBook Air with M2, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB of solid-state storage, $1,249 (was $1,499) at Amazon

15-inch MacBook Air with M2, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of solid-state storage, $1,649 (was $1,899) at Amazon

