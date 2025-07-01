



Siri, we need to talk!

Apple’s (AAPL) once-glorified assistant has fallen way behind flashier AI like ChatGPT, Gemini, and Claude.

These days, it seems it’s stuck in 2015, while other AI models rewrite the game.

Apple’s assistant continues tinkering with features but rarely delivers the lightning-quick, context-aware replies we’re seeing on ChatGPT-powered platforms.

However, after years of stunted updates and stiff competition from Google, OpenAI, and Amazon, Siri is potentially on the brink of a reinvention, redefining Apple Intelligence in the process.

So here we are: Siri, would you reinvent yourself with an AI ringer behind the curtain? Whispers suggest this gamble could pay off and finally turn Apple stock’s fortunes around.

A new twist on Siri nudges Apple stock higher. Image source: TheStreet/Getty

How Apple’s Siri’s early lead faded as rivals pulled ahead

Siri was arguably Apple’s secret sauce.

It felt ahead of its time, a futuristic sidekick that wowed users back in 2011.

Talking to your phone at the time felt like something straight out of a sci-fi flick. It made stuff like reminders, texts, and smart home tricks hands-free long before anyone else really nailed it.

Fast forward to now, and Siri’s crown has slipped. At the same time, ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude, and Grok have all evolved into sharp, context-savvy bots.

Apple tried to turn things around with its massive “Apple Intelligence” rebrand in mid-2024, backed by savvy on-device models and proactive help.

However, by Apple’s Worldwide Developer’s Conference 2025, Siri was basically missing in action, with Apple hyping new real-time translation and visual lookup.

Even Marketing SVP Greg Joswiak admitted Siri flopped quality checks this cycle, a major letdown for Apple users and stockholders alike.

Meanwhile, rivals like Anthropic’s Claude and OpenAI’s ChatGPT have surged ahead in generative smarts.

However, it looks like Apple’s finally ready to flip the script.

Recent reports suggest that Siri’s brain power could potentially be outsourced, marking a major U-turn for a company that has looked to build everything in-house.

Also, the shake-up follows big leadership moves, too.

AI boss John Giannandrea’s out; Mike Rockwell is now steering “Apple Intelligence.” Wall Street’s into it, with Apple stock in the green. Nevertheless, balancing this pivot with privacy promises could make or break Apple’s AI comeback.

Apple eyes OpenAI, Anthropic for a smarter Siri

Apple is exploring a major Siri upgrade, but it might not come from Apple’s own AI lab.

According to fresh reports, the Cupertino giant is looking to ink deals to power Siri’s next chapter with OpenAI or Anthropic.

That’s a seismic shift for a business that prides itself on developing everything in-house.

Apple shares popped 2% on the news, signaling Wall Street likes the idea of Siri finally getting smarter.

The company has reportedly asked both OpenAI and Anthropic to train AI models that can run on Apple’s cloud servers. That essentially means a much faster rollout and fewer AI hiccups.

It also hints that Apple’s own generative AI tech might not be up to snuff.

Still, these are early days.

Apple’s already shelling out billions to run its own models in the cloud starting next year. Hence, the backup plan might just be insurance.

It’s important to note that this isn’t the first time Big Tech has borrowed AI brains. Samsung used Google’s Gemini for its smartphones, and Amazon’s Alexa tapped Anthropic’s Claude.

If Apple follows suit, OpenAI or Anthropic could lock in another blue-chip customer, pushing both further ahead in the AI arms race. More importantly, Siri’s long-awaited glow-up might actually deliver this time.

In addition, Apple stock hasn’t had the best of years on the stock market. It’s down more than 17% year to date, and close to 18% in the past six months alone.

