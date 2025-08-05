Mobile app advertising platform AppLovin (NASDAQ: APP) will be reporting results this Wednesday after market hours. Here’s what to expect.

AppLovin beat analysts’ revenue expectations by 7.3% last quarter, reporting revenues of $1.48 billion, up 40.3% year on year. It was a very strong quarter for the company, with EBITDA guidance for next quarter exceeding analysts’ expectations and a solid beat of analysts’ EBITDA estimates.

This quarter, analysts are expecting AppLovin’s revenue to grow 18% year on year to $1.27 billion, slowing from the 44% increase it recorded in the same quarter last year. Adjusted earnings are expected to come in at $2.32 per share.

AppLovin Total Revenue

The majority of analysts covering the company have reconfirmed their estimates over the last 30 days, suggesting they anticipate the business to stay the course heading into earnings. AppLovin has only missed Wall Street’s revenue estimates once over the last two years, exceeding top-line expectations by 5.2% on average.

Looking at AppLovin’s peers in the sales and marketing software segment, some have already reported their Q2 results, giving us a hint as to what we can expect. Freshworks delivered year-on-year revenue growth of 17.5%, beating analysts’ expectations by 2.9%, and BigCommerce reported revenues up 3.2%, topping estimates by 1.3%. Freshworks traded down 2.5% following the results while BigCommerce was up 4.6%.

Debates over possible tariffs and corporate tax adjustments have raised questions about economic stability in 2025. While some of the sales and marketing software stocks have shown solid performance in this choppy environment, the group has generally underperformed, with share prices down 3% on average over the last month. AppLovin is up 15.4% during the same time and is heading into earnings with an average analyst price target of $471.05 (compared to the current share price of $398.00).

