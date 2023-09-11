If all goes according to plan — and, really, at this point, why would it? — Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will, at long last, be the final installment in the DC Extended Universe. Admittedly, this is not the way anyone predicted this cinematic universe would wind down. But look: If you gotta go out, you might as well go out with a huge, wildly colorful, absolutely bonkers movie about an undersea king who rides giant seahorses. Nothing’s gonna top that anyway.

The first teaser for the film is here, but really this is a trailer for a trailer; the full first look for the movie will debut online later this week. But in the meantime, this is at least a taste of what appears to be a wild DC movie, directed once again by James Wan and starring Aquaman himself, Jason Momoa. Take a look at the teaser below:

There are several official stills from the movie as well. They are all quite bonkers.

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

Having failed to defeat Aquaman the first time, Black Manta, still driven by the need to avenge his father’s death, will stop at nothing to take Aquaman down once and for all. This time Black Manta is more formidable than ever before, wielding the power of the mythic Black Trident, which unleashes an ancient and malevolent force. To defeat him, Aquaman will turn to his imprisoned brother Orm, the former King of Atlantis, to forge an unlikely alliance. Together, they must set aside their differences in order to protect their kingdom and save Aquaman’s family, and the world, from irreversible destruction.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is currently scheduled to open in theaters, strikes notwithstanding, on December 20. The full trailer for the movie will debut on Thursday.