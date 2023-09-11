A teaser trailer for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom was dropped on Sunday showing Jason Momoa back in the DC Universe in the sequel that’s dropping on December 20. The full trailer will be dropping in four days and you can watch the preview in the video posted above.

James Wan returns to direct the Aquaman followup with Momoa starring as the titled character alongside Patrick Wilson, Amber Heard, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Nicole Kidman.

The logline of the sequel reads, “Having failed to defeat Aquaman the first time, Black Manta, still driven by the need to avenge his father’s death, will stop at nothing to take Aquaman down once and for all. This time Black Manta is more formidable than ever before, wielding the power of the mythic Black Trident, which unleashes an ancient and malevolent force. To defeat him, Aquaman will turn to his imprisoned brother Orm, the former King of Atlantis, to forge an unlikely alliance. Together, they must set aside their differences in order to protect their kingdom and save Aquaman’s family, and the world, from irreversible destruction.”

The screenplay is by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, from a story by James Wan & David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick and Jason Momoa & Thomas Pa’a Sibbett, based on characters from DC, Aquaman created by Paul Norris and Mort Weisinger.

Joining Wan behind the camera are director of photography Don Burgess (The Conjuring 2), production designer Bill Brzeski (Jumanji: The Next Level), editor Kirk Morri (Furious 7), composer Rupert Gregson-Williams (Wonder Woman) and music supervisor is Michelle Silverman (Malignant). Visual effects supervisor Nick Davis (The Clash of the Titans films, The Dark Knight) and costume designer Richard Sale (Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Ready Player One) also join.