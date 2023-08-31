At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you’ll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Every year, I find myself putting the exact same goal on my resolution board: Drink. More. Water (usually in big, highlighted text with a bunch of exclamation marks). Yet no matter how many times I do it, and no matter the sheer number of emotional support water bottles I invest in to help me achieve my goal, I can never manage to consistently meet my daily water intake goals (which amounts to 2.1 litres for women and 2.6 litres for men according to Australian nutrient guidelines).

In search of ending this year’s water intake resolution on a more successful note than previous — I was determined to find a way to make it happen. And funnily enough, I did — all thanks to AQUAME’s range of smart bottles.

What is AQUAME?

Designed to track your daily water intake and prevent you from skimping on your much-needed two litres a day, AQUAME’s well-loved smart water bottles feature high-tech built-in screens and hydration sensors that keep tabs on how much you’re drinking a day.

If you have a smartphone, you can also sync your bottle with the AQUAME app and you’ll get detailed reports on your daily drinking habits as well as get to set custom drinking reminders. I don’t know about you, but just the sheer thought of knowing how much I’ve had to drink and how much more I need to hit my goals makes the whole water intake experience so much more motivating — not to mention, it’s a big, fat sticker of accountability that just doesn’t go away.

Additionally, if you’re big on exercise, AQUAME 2.0’s Hydration Coach feature will also assess your pre-workout hydration levels, and then recommend an optimal intake to prime the body for peak performance. Following the workout, the coach then analyses hydration depletion and suggests personalised post-exercise recovery hydration. How’s that for genius?

It goes without saying, that these bottles are completely temperature-controlled to keep cool drinks cold and hot drinks hot for long periods, as well as BPA-free, easy to clean and leak-proof, too.

AQUAME 2.0 in Cobalt Blue, $89.95

How to use your smart drink bottle?

All you’ve got to do is make sure your bottle is charged, and that you’ve downloaded the AQUAME smartphone application to help synchronise your bottle digitally.

From there, you’ll set your daily water intake goals and the app will track your drinking, help you set custom reminders/alarms and give you pre and post-exercise intake recommendations.

How much do smart bottles cost?

The new AQUAME 2.0 bottle costs $89.95 and comes in three different colourways — neon pink, cobalt blue and jet black.

Where to buy AQUAME?

You can check out the full range of AQUAME’s smart drink bottles and products here.