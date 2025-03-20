In a statement issued in the early hours of Friday, Hamas said the “massacres” Israel is carrying out in Gaza are a responsibility for the Arab League and the Organisation of Islamic States (OIC) to step up and stop.
“We call on our Arab and Islamic nation and the free peoples of the world to move in all arenas to pressure the occupation and its supporters,” Hamas said.
#حماس: مجازر الاحتلال الصهيوني أدت إلى استشهاد نحو 600 من أبناء شعبنا في #غزة منذ الثلاثاء معظمهم أطفال ونساء، وندعو أمتنا العربية والإسلامية وشعوب العالم الحرة للتحرك في كل الساحات للضغط على الاحتلال وداعميه#حرب_غزة pic.twitter.com/gsDBcNZQ37
