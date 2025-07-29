Arab Bank Headoffice/Image: Supplied

Arab Bank Group reported strong financial results for the first half of 2025, recording a 6 per cent increase in net income after tax to $535.3m, up from $502.8m during the same period last year. The bank also maintained a robust capital position, with total equity reaching $12.5bn.

The Group’s assets expanded by 9 per cent to $75.2bn. Loans rose to $39.8bn, reflecting a 6 per cent increase, while deposits climbed 9 per cent to reach $55.3bn.

Commenting on the results, Sabih Masri, chairman of the board of directors, stated that “the strong results achieved in the first half of 2025 are a clear testament to the effectiveness of the bank’s strategy and the resilience of its operating model.” He added that “despite ongoing economic headwinds and regional geopolitical uncertainties, the bank continued to prudently grow its operations and deliver sustainable growth and healthy returns for shareholders.”

Looking ahead, Masri affirmed the bank’s long-term direction: “The bank’s commitment to executing its integrated corporate strategy and long-term vision, with a clear focus on meeting the evolving expectations of both shareholders and clients.”

Masri also highlighted that Arab Bank Switzerland successfully completed the merger of Gonet & Cie SA (“Gonet”) and ONE swiss bank SA (“ONE”), enhancing its presence in Switzerland and other global markets. Following the merger, Arab Bank Switzerland Group’s assets under management grew to CHF18bn ($22bn).

Randa Sadik, chief executive officer, commented on the bank’s performance: “The underlying performance of the Group continues its growth trajectory with first half results recording a healthy increase of 5 per cent in revenue while maintaining a solid balance sheet growth of 9 per cent.”

Sadik further emphasised the bank’s prudent approach to liquidity and asset quality: “The Group’s loan-to-deposit ratio stood at 72 per cent and credit provisions held against non-performing loans continue to exceed 100 per cent.” She added that the bank’s capital adequacy ratio stood at 17.1 per cent, with a capital base primarily composed of common equity.

Arab Bank’s ongoing strength and strategic vision have also earned it recognition on the global stage.