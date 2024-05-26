ARABELLA Chi looked incredible as she flashed her bum in a tiny bikini ahead of Love Island’s return.

Reality star Arabella, 33, stunned fans in a pink two-piece while soaking up the sun during her Ibiza getaway.

5 Arabella Chi looked incredible in a tiny bikini ahead of Love Island’s return Credit: Instagram

5 She flashed her bum in the pink two-piece while soaking up the sun Credit: Instagram

5 Arabella took a dip in the pool to cool down too Credit: Instagram

Taking to Instagram, the influencer shared some selfies from her beach towel, putting her rear on display.

In a subsequent video, she could be seen emerging from a pool after taking a dip to cool down.

Arabella revealed she’s staying at the four-star Atzaró Agroturismo Hotel, which even has its own spa and wellness centre.

In her caption, she wrote: “My sanctuary,” while tagging the establishment.

Molly Smith, who starred with Arabella on Love Island All Stars this year, commented: “Baby face,” along with a heart eyed emoji.

It comes after ITV confirmed exactly when the hit reality show returns to the small screen.

Show bosses took to Instagram earlier this week with a sizzling picture of Maya Jama in a busty red dress to mark the announcement.

In their caption, they wrote: “We’re coming in hot! Love Island returns Monday 3rd June #LoveIsland.”

In fact, the ultimate search for love will launch at 9pm as part of a multichannel takeover on ITV1, ITV2, ITVX, STV and STV Player.

It will continue on ITV2 and ITVX for the remainder of the series.

Love Island: Aftersun will also return to screens live from London every Sunday on ITV2 and ITVX hosted by Maya alongside an all star array of regular panellists.

Sam Thompson and Indiyah Polack will resume their roles joined by new pannelists Amy Hart, Chris Taylor and Jordan Stephens as they join celebrity guests to discuss all the goings on from the Villa this summer.

Indiyah will continue to host Love Island: The Morning After podcast joined by Amy and Chris every Tuesday to Saturday now available to watch visually for the first time ever.

Together they will be joined by a rotation of celebrity Love Island fans as well as the dumped Islanders fresh from the Villa to catch up on all the latest action.

Love Island cast 2024 so far

The Love Island villa is getting a brand new makeover for the 2024 summer series, our exclusive pictures showed this week.

Builders are working their magic to tranform the huge ITV set for a fresh crop of sexy singletons in Spain.

The Sun also revealed the first hopefuls heading to the sunkissed mansion, starting with Ciaran Davies who plays for rugby union team Tondu.

A source said: “Ciaran caught the eye of Love Island bosses.

“He’s gorgeous with a fit, athletic build that will send the girls in the villa wild, but he’s also a sweet boy next door from Wales.

“He’s been in talks for weeks and is set to jet out to the villa in Majorca in the coming week or so.”

Patsy Field, from London, is said to have been snapped up too.

The beauty has Erb’s Palsy, which means one of her arms is shorter than the other and has less function.

The birth defect was a result of Patsy being delivered naturally rather than via Caesarian section amid complications in the labour.

Samantha Kenny from Liverpool has signed for the show as well.

The 27-year-old works in a beauty salon and regularly shares glam snaps on Instagram.

Manchester-based model Grace Jackson is getting ready to fly out too.

Grace already has 80,000 followers, with former Islander Molly-Mae Hague among them.

5 ITV confirmed exactly when Love Island returns this week Credit: @loveisland/instagram